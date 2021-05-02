Television review The British series of great actresses, This Way Up, tells the story of a young woman after a “petty nervous breakdown”

This Way Up follows the notes of the Fleabag success series but is warmer in tone.

“Here was awesome, I’ll be back as soon as my schedule just allows it, ”commented Áine, who is checking out of her sister-funded rehabilitation treatment.

British drama comedy This Way Up (2019) follows in many ways Phoebe Waller-Bridgen success series Fleabagin (2016–2019) sheet music: the main part of the story is a young London woman with a peculiar family, a naughty sense of humor and trauma behind her.

The shades of the sets are only slightly different. There where Fleabag is a sliced ​​black and crappy comedy, This Way Up is warmer in color and kinder.

The series depicts the return to life of Áinen, who experienced a “small-country nervous breakdown”. The best breakthrough in the Bafta award-winning script has been made by the actor Áine Aisling Bea, who, as a stand-up comedian, masters timing and rhythm nicely.

In six parts it is not quite clear in the series what Áinen has driven the nervous breakdown, but the subject is not as big and central a mystery as Fleabagin a friend’s suicide. Áine also masks her depression and loneliness with humor and compulsive jokes.

The humor has a childish warmth and is at its best in the interaction of Áine and her very close sister Shona.

Shona, a career gun in the financial industry, is also presented by the brilliant who produced the series Sharon Horgan. Shona and this male friend Vishin (Aasif Mandvi) relative to Áine often hangs as a third wheel.

The themes are repeated in the compact sidebars of the series. Áine’s students with an immigrant background, to whom she teaches English in colorful methods, such as the reality series, are also looking for their own place in a complex world. Kardashians through.

Brexit and xenophobia are also lightly dealt with through students.

If the series doesn’t immediately speak, you should keep in mind that it will improve towards the end. Hulvaton is the fourth episode where Áine and Shona’s mother arrive for a visit from Ireland. Through the mother, it becomes clear where the siblings have inherited their sense of humor.

Periods of about 25 minutes are just properly sized and dosed. The series is coming its second season.

This Way Up, TV2 at 11.20 pm and Yle Areena. (K12)