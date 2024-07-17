Television Review | The British series is a failed mix of barracks nostalgia and death

Television rating|The sentimental Last Chord series relies on childhood memories, but tells more about euthanasia

“Death can be proud when it gets us.”

The British often tend to take refuge Shakespeare-quotes and so also in the two-part miniseries To the last chord (2022), which is about two middle-aged friends. The men find themselves in a tight spot when one of them, Tully, learns that he has cancer and is given only a few months to live.

The setting is classic. Tully has remained at home in Scotland, while Jimmy has become a successful writer. The series is based on a successful author by Andrew O’Hagan Mayflies– novel from 2020.

Jimmy (Martin Compston, left) became a successful writer. Tully (Tony Curran) stayed home in Scotland.

Men’s the lifelong friendship between is a solid theme, but this series mostly falls flat, and the Shakespeare quote doesn’t help.

The series moves in two time planes, along with the present moment in the 1980s and especially in the year 1986, when the Scottish boys traveled to Manchester for the legendary festivals, where The Smiths and New Order and some of the hottest names of the moment actually performed. Unfortunately, you can’t even hear the music properly in the series, probably for budget reasons.

Manchester is just a hazy background for flashbacks and a slap in the face between the boys. It may be that the humor works better in the pages of a novel. Although it’s great when young men manage to become a guitarist for a while Johnny Marr close range.

In the flashbacks, we travel to the 1980s. Young Tully (second left) is played by Tom Glynn-Carey and young Jimmy (centre) by Rian Gordon. The group of friends also includes Limbo (Matt Littleson, left), Tibbs (Mitchell Robertson) and Hogg (Paul Gorman).

Young in the end, nostalgia is just icing and relief, because the series deals with death. Both spouses also enter the picture, Jimmy’s wife Iona and Anna, with whom Tully now finally decides to celebrate the wedding.

However, even the wedding does not create a dramatic or visual high point for the series. They just come and go.

What remains is a lot of dialogue that ripples predictably. Why did Tully stay but Jimmy left? In the end, the series is about euthanasia, because Tully is ready for it.

In the end, everyone is just talking about the trip to Switzerland. I’m not sure if the series accurately portrays the process. At least it seems strangely uncomplicated.

Brilliant Line of Duty familiar from the series Martin Compston will be seen in the role of Jimmy. He plays the empathetic friend just fine, as well Tony Curran Tully. They would have the ability to create believable chemistry between the men, but the script just doesn’t allow for it.

Compston is a special choice for his age, as he was born in 1984. Curran and Anna Ashley Jensen after all, like their characters, they are in their fifties.

To the last chord, Yle Areena and TV1 Wed 17.7. at 21:00.