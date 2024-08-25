Television Review | The British series based on the Japanese hit novel is threatened by a threat

Television rating|There are too many characters and plot twists in the Codename Six Four series.

Police series Code name six four based on Hideo Yokoyama to the novel 64 (2012), which sold one million copies in less than a week in Japan. In Finland, it has been made into both a series and a two-part movie.

As a Japanese detective story, the book has been widely translated, including into English and Finnish.

In the British series, the story has been moved from Japan to Scotland. Both start the same. The couple goes to the morgue to find out that the girl found is not their missing daughter.

Mother, former police officer Michelle O’Neill (Vinette Robinson) immediately goes to London to look for his daughter. It seems hasty even to a panicked parent when he doesn’t even pack a toothbrush.

Father, Detective Constable Chris O’Neill (Kevin McKidd) gets to investigate the robbery of a supermarket delivery truck. However, it is forgotten when the teenage daughter of a prominent politician disappears.

The new kidnapping seems to be more and more closely related to a case 16 years earlier, in which a teenage girl also disappeared. It was never resolved.

For a long time has edited the manuscript from the more than 700-page joke Gregory Burkewho has gained fame as a playwright.

In the past, Burke has written, among other things, an excellent film 71 (2014), set in the political struggles of Belfast. Code name six four since he has written a new version rebus-from the police series.

The director of Codename Ben A. Williams has previously made episodes for series War of the Worlds (2019–2022) and Sherwood (2022).

Technically Code name has been done impeccably, but there is a threat. There are too many characters and plot twists involved.

“ There are too many people.

No one gets a strange character, not even the main couple, who wallow in their sorrows in a melodramatic way.

There there seems to be one revealing difference from the original work. In the Western version, people focus on themselves, while in Japan, instead of the individual’s point of view, the community and the person’s position in it are emphasized.

There are other differences as well. In the novel, the daughter of the main couple was troubled by appearance pressures, which in the series have been replaced by family stress from the past. And in the old case in the book, the missing girl was seven years old and not a teenager.

In the novel by former crime reporter Yokoyama, the methods and organization of the Japanese police get a lot of space. In the series, the structures of the Scottish police are not explained very deeply.

Other things too would have had to be eliminated. Four parts have been crammed into three hours so much that credibility suffers from the speed of the twists and turns.

In the background of all the missing teenage girls, a layer about the politics of Scottish independence has been instilled. After Brexit, the discussion on the topic has intensified and it could be an interesting topic for geeks.

Political intrigue has been forcibly twisted into this, which remains vague. Apparently there has been an attempt to ride on a hot potato, although there is nothing to say about it.

