Television review The British North Ballet performed an energetic dance piece from George Orwell’s 1984 dystopia

Tobias Batley knows how and Martha Leebolt shines in Jonathan Watkins ’contemporary ballet from 2015.

Contemporary ballet George Orwellin dystopian novel In 1984? So the gray, wandering forces under Big Brother’s watchful eye? Not at all.

Energetic choreography by the British Northern Ballet 1984production has done Jonathan Watkins. The composer is Alex Baranowski. The part of Winston Smith who works at the Department of Truth dances naturally smoothly Tobias Batley, and the feelings of Julian, who falls in love with her, are manifested in pure, soulful movements Martha Leebolt. Neither is at its best in the prominent face acting in TV production, but even in that, Leebolt does a degree better.

Choreographer Watkins’ diverse range of dystopic movements includes, for example, flashes of socialist realism from the Ministry of Truth’s group dances and rarely eye-catching twitches.

Once Smith has begun to secretly keep a forbidden diary and then returns to the Big Brother’s camera eye seemingly obedient, he begins his series of movements from the position of classical ballet.

A more predictable sign language is represented by the repeated bringing of hands into a triangular shape symbolizing the state of Oceania, but in staging the shape is more cunningly present. It is also found in the background in the pair dance, which rises to the pinnacle of ballet: Batley and Leebolt reach the dizzying feeling of first love and the airiness of the common movement lifts the lovers away from the state and its rules, towards freedom.

For a moment, even the viewer forgets the trembling triangle in the background.

1984 Ballet, Theme 2.5. at 3 p.m., and the Arena.