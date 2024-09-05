Television Review | The British documentary series glorifies Finland’s ability to defend itself, and it is ominous

Television rating|The series maps the ways of European countries to defend themselves.

If if you want peace, prepare for war, says old Roman wisdom. of the National Geographic channel Defending Europe – series, Finland is prepared to the teeth.

Our country has the honor of starting a six-part series that maps the ways European countries have defended themselves over the past thousand years.

The opening episode praises Finland more briskly than perhaps we ourselves would mean. First, we upload data that proves our military power.

Let’s say that Finland is one of the smallest nations in Europe, but our armed forces are twice the size of the British army and our artillery is the strongest in Western Europe. According to the series, Finland is one of the best defended in Europe.

Major some of the content sheds light on history. Our traditional position among the superpowers is taken into account. Our survival in the battle of Suomenlinna in 1855 and on Raattienie in 1940 is unhindered. The invention of the Molotov cocktail is praised.

In Finland, the disputed and painful alliance with Nazi Germany is acknowledged more lightly than we would probably dare.

In the world’s current security policy situation, it is not surprising that the episode emphasizes how we get along with Russia despite the more than 1,200 km forested border.

At the end, we return to modern times and visit a shelter in Helsinki. According to the program, it’s great that in the event of a nuclear war, all Helsinki residents can fit in the shelters. In connection with our joining NATO, the word eventually is used.

Why are the recent F-35 fighter jet deals not mentioned?

The episode introduces the Suomenlinna sea fortress located off Helsinki.

American National Geographic was born as a science magazine in 1888. For a long time it was known especially for its nature photographs.

The National Geographic channel, born out of the magazine, deals with much more, such as military history. The Finland episode has been directed Paul Bradshaw and produced by the new British company Atomic Television as its first program.

Production background information can be more interesting than usual. We have always been interested in what others think about our country – if they do. Now maybe it’s worth knowing who is thinking of us.

It is somewhat ominous that an American-based multinational media company commissions a series about the defense of Europe that boasts of militarism. It is not really propaganda but a commercial product.

At least in the first episode, however, there is a smell of gunpowder. Finland’s war achievements are presented to the accompaniment of threatening music, almost out of breath.

The episode does not say directly that Finland is going to war, but it gives the impression that the threat is imminent. Most people think the situation is not that bad.

What kind of impression is given of the situation in other countries? After Finland, France, Poland, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Spain will have their heroic turn.

Europe defending on National Geographic channel Thu 5.9. at 21:00.