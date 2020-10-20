Television review The British current satire Spitting Image returns to the screen and is as sharp, malicious and crumbling as ever

Spitting Image plays with the images of his characters, swelling them to the point of lewdness. Speed ​​is its trump card.

Who – or really what – is handled by the president Donald Trumpin on behalf of when this sleeps? Trump’s asshole, of course.

If the hand-held stream of panel shows and news parodies has become a nasty, sharper current satire in recent years, it would now be available.

British Spitting Image makes a comeback.

ITV’s The British series was originally made between 1984 and 1996. Peter Fluckin, Roger Law’n and Martin Lambie-Nairnin the series he conceived unearthed unrestricted celebrities of the era from Britain and elsewhere. Instead of people, dolls hung in front of the camera.

From the beginning, popularity was built on British ignorance. For example Margaret Thatcherin the puppet character was a macho hard face who ran his beard and teased others. Reportedly, Thatcher liked the series.

In addition to British decision-makers, the new episodes continue to target the best-known figures in world politics, as well as a wide range of other social figures and people familiar from popular culture.

Spitting Image plays with the images of his characters, swelling them to the point of lewdness. Still, satire does not rely on mere lewdness. Speed ​​is its trump card, both in response and in scale.

Often, under the roar of jokes, there are sharp crystallizations of time. A meeting reminiscent of a Disney-like company will reflect on how the business will react to a situation where the lives of blacks matter in 2020, when it wasn’t a year ago.

Short sketches also follow the prince, for example Harry job search project. Where do you work when you have experience living mainly with others?

Opening period starring Trump, who is struggling Joe Bidenia and against the coronavirus. Mocking Trump moves in pretty familiar waters. That’s why the British own laugh more this time.

Boris Johnson principal adviser Dominic Cummings is a gruesome, child-eating alien whose true goals remain secret from the invertebrate prime minister.

Is interesting to consider why Spitting Image has been revived right now. Caricatured politicians have certainly been on the agenda all along. The longing for political entertainment, as well as ever-increasing populism and loan-throwing, have aroused TV satirists to respond to the same extent. At least the British understand that too much kindness makes the current satire a mere smile.

Best of all, the stuff is fresh. New episodes began spinning in the UK in early October, and the British pace of performance will be reached from the fourth episode we see on October 27th.

