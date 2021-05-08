Television review The Boy Erased film about turning gays is important but remains a bit one-dimensional in its seriousness

Boy Erased, who tells of a gay boy going on a scary “integration course,” is based on true events.

Boy Erased ★★★

USA / Australia 2018

TV5 at 9 pm (K12)

Jared Eamons (Lucas Hedges) is a Writing Arkansas college student and gay. In the 2010s, this probably wouldn’t have been enough subject for intense drama yet, but Jared is also the only child in the Baptist family and the pastor’s son.

The parents pass Jared to a religious course that aims to shape participants ’sexuality, that is, to turn gays into heterosexuals. The course center is gradually revealing itself into an increasingly scary place.

Joel Edgertonin directed by a film Boy Erased deals with a tragic subject.

The techniques used in courses and camps to transform sexuality have no scientific basis and are often directly detrimental to exposure. Indeed, many U.S. states have banned these so-called “integration treatments”. In Finland they are still allowed.

Boy Erasedin is based on Garrard Conley a memoir of the same name from 2016. The film is thus based on true events.

It is, of course interesting to follow what is really going on in the courses and camps. It would be difficult to make a documentary, as the treatments are surrounded by a veil of mystery and no cameras are allowed on the scene. So a film based on a true story is a good form for the subject.

About the same time Boy Erasedin another film on the subject was made with The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018), which tells the story of teenage girls and takes place in the 1990s. It also includes humor.

Boy Erased is instead strict stuff. There is a rape scene early in the film. In addition, there are powerful scenes depicting religious punishments. The film would have received its message without the straightforwardness of the latter.

Jared’s father and mother perform meritoriously Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman. Parents are described as the best-thinking, relatively sympathetic, and honest people of their offspring. The characters bring humanity and multidimensionality to the film.

If recalls Crowe’s very masculine roles, Boy Erased gets interesting additional meanings, as masculinity and its construction is one of the themes of the film. The treatments filmed in the film attempt to strengthen the masculinity of young men.

Boy Erased has been made on a serious and important subject, and as is often the case then, it itself is quite serious and important in tone. It does not compromise on the emphasis of its message.

Because of this, it is also a bit stiff and one-dimensional.