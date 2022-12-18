Television Review | The biggest strength of Will Smith’s “comeback movie” is the connection to a historical figure

In the movie Emancipation, Will Smith plays a slave whose photo showed the world the brutality of the oppressive system.

Action drama

Emancipation ★★★

USA 2022

Apple TV+ (K16)

A year 1863 Emancipation Proclamation was President of Abraham Lincoln a proclamation issued in the middle of the American Civil War declaring all slaves in the rebel states free. However, in order to achieve true freedom, they had to escape and get to the forces of the Northern States.

One of the real-life slaves was named Gordonwhich Antoine Fuquan in guidance Emancipation has been named Peter, as Gordon is known by many. Whipped Peter is perhaps the most famous photo of the anti-slavery movement, showing the shocking scars on Gordon’s back. The picture refuted the claims of humane treatment of slaves at a glance.

Peter (Will Smith) is separated from his wife and children. He ends up dragged to a railway site, where the supreme power is wielded by the cruel Jim Fassel (Ben Foster). Peter overhears the guards talking to each other about Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation and begins planning an escape with a few other slaves.

The film “is inspired” by Gordon’s story. The events have therefore been edited with a free hand, which shines through in the wildest parts of the escape attempt.

Escape has its own excitement, but sometimes the realism lets it down, for example when the distance between the chased and the chasers varies. Sometimes, however, the magnitude of the threat of being caught is obscured when the angles do not match.

Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua (front left) is known above all for his uneven action thrillers such as Training Day, The Equalizer 1-2, The Magnificent Seven and Olympos has been conquered. Recent successes include the remake of the Danish film Syyllinen from 2021.

To Jim Fassel the raw background story of the overpowered has been developed, and it is even more confusing when the evidence of the scars is not trusted when it comes to the pain that was part of Peter’s life. The added piece of monologue takes it beyond credibility.

The same overemphasis applies to acting and especially to Peter’s Christianity. “God is good, no matter what a person does” thinking unfortunately makes the main character look simpler than intended.

Exactly Peter’s faith – and his own – was brought to the fore by Will Smith in his first TV appearance, which he agreed to in March 2022 The Oscars slap after, Emancipation to market. Trevor Noah’s the interview was embarrassingly defamatory.

In the film, Peter’s faith is also not as comprehensive as it is made out to be. It does not in any way affect the violence he inflicts on others.

