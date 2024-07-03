Television Review | The Beverly Hills kyttä series was continued after 30 years, but it wouldn’t have been worth it

Television rating|Axel Foley was lively in the 80s, tired in the 90s and just a memory of the past in the 2020s.

Axel FoleySSA was once an idol. Beverly Hills please (1984) the appeal of the main character was in the contradiction: he was both a superior law enforcer and a street-credible rebel who put flour in the mouths of useless colleagues as well as dangerous thugs.

The Detroit police also offered a cool alternative to other hit characters of the 80s: the fighting archaeologist (Indiana Jones) and for scientists chasing ghosts (Ghostbusters).

Beverly Hills please – the fourth film in the series Axel F. premieres 40 years after the first film. It’s like looking at old photos: pictures that remind you of the good times bring a smile to your face, but the real joy is behind you.

This time Foley (Eddie Murphy) travels to the corners of Beverly Hills for his daughter. Jane Saunders, an estranged lawyer from her father (Taylor Paige) has been threatened.

Eddie Murphy and Taylor Paige are father and daughter.

Right after Foley’s old friend Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) disappears. Foley runs into the tough guys who are working as a private detective in Rosewood’s office, which leads to a chase, which in turn leads to an arrest.

Foley is handcuffed at a Los Angeles police station when Detective Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) goes through his folder: “Harassment, shooting, avoiding the police.” The entries in the folder are from the years 1984, 1987 and 1994 of the previous Alex Foley films.

The detective describes the latter with the words “not your finest hour”. The reference to the previous parts would be more witty if Nelonen rose above the reviled three-parter.

Four part is a director known for commercials Mark Molloy first-born. One of the producers, however, is the one who was already involved in the first part Jerry Bruckheimerwhose type of bread Beverly Hills, you know represent. The producer has recently minted money Top Gun and Bad Boys – with the sequels of the films.

The action and the plump male hero are at the center of the narrative here as well. There are plenty of chases, and the guns accompany it.

However, the film also introduces a strong female character and builds interpersonal drama between the daughter and the father. Maybe that’s a concession to modern times.

The concession remains a subtle nod as Foley and Abbott take the spotlight. Although Murphy and Gordon-Levitt’s acting together is a bit lame, the buddy comedy is an integral part Beverly Hills please to the movies.

Detectives Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon Levitt) and Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) take care of the buddy comedy part of the film.

Nostalgia is safe because it guarantees a ready fan base. But it is also dangerous.

When filmmakers choose nostalgia as their medium, they open the gates to expectations that are impossible to meet. Beverly Hills by: Axel F. is a pocket-warming reminder of how entertaining the film is Beverly Hills please at one time it was.

However, for many fans, it might be enough.

Beverly Hills by: Axel F., Netflix. (K16) ★★