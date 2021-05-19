Television review The best thing about the Nature Enchanting Colors series is looking at the world through the eyes of animals that sense ultraviolet light

Netflix’s recent David Attenborough series is plagued by a sense of haste and hiding from climate change.

Sir David Attenborough’n last year’s documentary Life on our planet was a strong voice in the fight against climate change and biodiversity.

It is therefore surprising when also made for Netflix in three parts The enchanting colors of nature (2021) ignores climate change even when it comes to animals whose fur turns snow-white in winter.

In the end, it turns out that the instructor Bridget Applebyn under the leadership, a stiff division has been made: the first part of the series deals with animal attention colors, the second with protective colors, and the third with almost the same things as the first two episodes, but from the perspective of researchers and videographers.

At that time, we dare to mention climate change and it is heard that snowshoes, for example, are threatened with extinction when the white protective color has become the focus of attention during the snow-free period.

Each individual of the Cuban conch Polymita Pictan has a different coloring.

There is a sense of intermediate work in a busy-feeling series. For example, the birds of paradise with their incredible instrumental rituals have hardly ever been presented so narrowly by Attenborough.

The best thing is ultraviolet imaging, which shows, for example, how attractive bees see a flower lurking for a crab spider, and how identical-looking yellow fish are different in pattern when viewed from a fish eye. The sight of sign crabs based on polarized light also shows its power.

But if science is dared to be brought along in this way, it should not be flogged elsewhere. If the viewer endures the word “ultraviolet light,” he or she will probably not be driven away by “climate change” either.

David Attenborough: The Enchanting Colors of Nature, Netflix. David Attenborough: Life on our planet, Netflix.