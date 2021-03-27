Television review The best thing about Jacques Brel’s portrait is the legendary singer himself

Philip Kohly’s documentary presents singer-songwriter Jacques Brelin nicely in his various roles.

Vocalist-songwriter Jacques Brelin his reputation has hardly evaporated over the decades, so a thorough documentary of his life and career is in place. Philippe Kohlyn control is from 2017.

There are no interviewees at all, but the almost two-hour package is compiled from archive material spiced up with illustrations. The narrator’s voice is too poetic and dramatic in the French style, but it doesn’t get bothered by Brel’s charisma.

Belgian-born Brel (1929–1978) was unsurpassedly skilled as a lyricist, composer and interpreter. He treated his artistry like a craftsman who punctually delves into everything he does. The documentary presents him nicely in his various roles.

The most impressive, of course, is always on stage, where he got up every time like a fight. He drove himself into a euphoric state and swam in sweat. The documentary also goes behind the scenes, into the space after euphoria.

The songs themselves often followed the same arc of drama from civilized pettiness to almost hysteria. Brel used to severely ironize all petty bourgeoisie, with his whole body.

Brel became a great star, and his death caused earthquake in French-speaking Europe. The documentary also follows private life, but focuses on the highlights of his career. They also include the best performances and songs, like the first hit Quand on n’a que l’amour, often versioned Amsterdam and touchingly nasty Les Vieux.

