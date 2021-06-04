Television review The best prize in a major pottery competition is to get the judge to tears

Instead of a reality TV competition, the core of the Great Ceramics Competition is individual abilities, qualities and skills, and often also an encouraging community.

Englishman Pottery has been made in Stoke-on-Trent clay foundries since the early 17th century, and for the last six years successfully on television as well. But the series should not be shy away from, even though its Finnish name is Great pottery contest (2015–2020).

Indeed, the informal winner is the one who learns and transcends himself, even if he is passed home for understandable reasons in the midst of everything. And so it happens to one in every episode, where pottery enthusiasts have to face one or two small and one big challenge. Make tea set, make a wall clock, make a functional toilet bowl.

In the old the series described in the clay foundry also unknowingly leads to various practices, often involving inherent tension. There is never a guarantee that a dried object will be returned from the incinerator to the desk in one piece or what it will eventually look like when glazed.

In the best case scenario, the best reward is that the end result gets the standard judge of the program, the potter Keith Brymer Jones to wipe the sound of colored tears.

Great pottery race, seasons 1-3, Yle Areena. The fourth season begins on July 6th.