Television Review | The Beef series, wildly praised around the world, successfully describes the difficulty of living

The series starts off with a bloated road rage, the underlying causes of which bring a sympathetic drama alongside it. Steven Yeun acts skillfully.

Revenge “tit for tat” based on a twist – i.e. “measure from measure” comedy – is familiar to film lovers, especially Ohukainen and Paksukainen, i.e. Stan Laurel’s and Oliver Hardy short holes. In their often repeated pattern, one does the dirty work and the other responds in at least the same measure.

A ten-part drama comedy series set in Los Angeles Beef is a modern, advanced version of the previous one. The series starts with a casual confrontation, a simmering road rage in the parking lot, and continues forward as a combination of angst-tinged revenge comedy and meandering drama narrative.

The excellent thing is that the connection to real life remains. This is how the pain is repeatedly felt even in the audience.

A case of road rage the other party is the industrious Danny Cho (Steven Yeun). Danny’s goal is to make his scrappy one-man renovation business profitable enough to build a house for his parents.

They have had to move back to South Korea when cousin Isaac (David Choe) illegal activities plunged the family motel into bankruptcy. Family-oriented pressure in Danny’s life is also brought by his clingy brother Paul who lives with him (Young Mazino).

A successful entrepreneur and mother of a family Amy Lau (Ali Wong), who is used to smiling even when he shouldn’t. Amy has negotiated to negotiate after the sale of her greengrocers to the hardware store chain. The assumed profit from the sale would finally make it possible to jump off the squirrel wheel.

Amy’s husband, the gentle son of a design guru accustomed to an easy life, George (Joseph Lee), work hard on ceramic crap that no one buys. When Amy tries to talk to her husband about the ups and downs of her day, instead of listening, George recommends avoiding negative emotions and keeping a gratitude journal.

See also Social Misery: The Unequal Kingdom of Great Britain Brother Paul (Young Mazino) and cousin Isaac (David Choe) are a source of both joy and concern for Danny (Steven Yeun).

Series has created the first Lee Sung Jinwho has, among other things, scripted episodes for an adult animation series Tuca & Bertie (2019–2022). In it, Wong and Yeun had the main voice roles.

Yeun, who earned an Oscar nomination for his lead role in the film Minar (2020), is truly multidimensional as an actor. Wong, who is also known as a stage comedian, is not as skilled, but supported by the script, she does draw a competent portrait of a woman who has had difficulties establishing a connection with her loved ones since she was a child.

The down-to-earth owner of the hardware store chain is played by Maria Bello.

In the world Beef (in Finnish, beef or quarrel) has been praised. To the most laudatory reviews, such as the one published for example in The New York TimesI can’t agree, because as a counterbalance to the energetic tight tuning, the series also has occasional idling.

In all Beef however, successfully tells about the universal frustrations and struggles of living. When Danny gushes, “There’s always something!”, the phrase applies on this side of the Atlantic as well. At most, you need to add an end cap.

Beef, Netflix. (K16) Tuca & Bertie, Netflix. (K16)