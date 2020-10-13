Television review The Baby Monitor is a great invention as a source of evil in a short film where future fatherhood evokes horror

In Avi Heikkinen’s and Juho Foss’s Waiting Time horror film, weird sounds start to be heard about the baby alarm.

Thirty Alex (Heikki Ranta) is becoming a father. He is left to renovate the children’s room alone with his spouse (Anna Böhm) when leaving the apartment.

The nightmare begins almost immediately after the door slams shut.

Strange noises are heard from the baby monitor: first the baby’s jokes stand out from the crackle, then the crying and soon Alex’s own cry. Gradually, disturbing voices emerge a tragedy that pushes Alex off his tracks.

Avi Heikkinen and Juho Fossin in a short film scripted Waiting time (2020) the fears evoked by fatherhood are quite concrete.

Unborn the threat symbolized by the child has, of course, been dealt with in horror films before and in different meanings.

Also, the idea of ​​technology as a kind of gateway to the threatening unknown is the foundation of the genre. In another connection, evil has been unleashed from a videotape, a television, or even a cell phone.

However, for the needs of psychological horror, the baby monitor is the most insightful invention: an everyday, security-connected cabinet. The purpose of the device is to increase the sense of security of parents and to protect the child. Now only fear and threat crystallize into it.

Fossin in the climax of the guided story, the interpretive power gets out of hand and the horror slips a little. At a less straightforward end, the hardness could be in a different order.

New Cinema: Waiting Time, Theme at 11.25 pm and Arena (K16)