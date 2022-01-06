Television review The Attack on the US Congress is a tremendous masterpiece of its authors: it takes the viewer concretely into the Capitol’s conquest, moment by moment, from many angles

The attack on the US Congress, co-produced by the BBC and HBO, highlights the populist madness fueled by Donald Trump.

Equally a year ago, the U.S. Congress was due to confirm the outcome of the presidential election in Washington. Thousands Donald Trumpin a crowd of supporters tried to prevent the defeat of their favorite by taking over the Capitol building.

The events have already been reviewed many times. Therefore, it may seem unnecessary that they be rewound through the document once more. But Attack on the US Congress (Britain / USA 2021) surprises.

Essential is not what it says, but how. It does not describe but concretely shows what happened. It is done in detail, moment by moment, from many angles. Looking at it, it’s easy to imagine being there.

The crowd, which became more and more furious all the time, had hammers, sticks, blade guns – and cameras. After all, everyone today has a camera on their phone. Many police officers were equipped with a body camera, Capitol security cameras were in operation, and professional news photographers were present.

Of all that material, a British director Jamie Roberts has put together a miraculously coherent whole in which the viewer follows the protesters across the courtyards to the Capitol stairs, to fight with the police and to riot inside.

In October completed Attack on the US Congress is a tremendous masterpiece of material collection and cutting. The editor should mention: Will Grayburn.

In addition, participants from all walks of life, members of the Proud Boys and other far-right organizations, congressional and city police, congressional representatives, and House staff, among others, will be interviewed.

Their accounts structure events. Even after months, the emotions that rise to the surface give them an echo base.

Document was co-produced by the BBC and HBO. The British seem to appreciate it, but some Americans have blamed it for the mechanical repetition of events and the lack of vision. Behind the Atlantic, things are often desired to be pre-chewed.

The document that constructs the events as such does have a powerful probative value. It shows how part of the crowd had gone wild. When you see clashes with too few police forces, you are amazed that there were no more casualties.

Someone compares the case to the 2001 terrorist attacks. This time it was not foreign terrorists but internal enemies.

Attack on the US Congress makes visible the populist madness fueled by Trump. The statements of some of the damage that is still proud of their involvement suggest that it is still burning.

Outside line: Attack on the U.S. Congress, TV1 at 10:15 p.m., and Yle Arena. (K12)