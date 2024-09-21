Television Review | The American actress wrote a TV series for herself because she wanted to deal with fat phobia

Television rating|Natasha Rothwell expands the picture of who qualifies as the main character of a TV series.

At first it looks very bad that Natasha Rothwell overacting his lead role in the series How to Die Alone. Maybe it’s not a good idea for an actor to write a role for himself.

Fortunately, the acting improves as the character of Melissa, who works at the airport, develops. There are many other good things in the series.

Melissa is a poor, overweight and brown-skinned woman. Those qualities together make the character interesting and progressive in terms of media and cultural politics. People like him are not often seen in the main roles of films and TV series.

That’s why Rothwell made his series. He has provided background on the issue, among other things Forbes magazine in the interview. In some places, the series deals with “fat phobia” quite directly.

Last In recent years, more and more racialized directors have been making American films.

Rothwell continues the line on the TV side. He has previously acted in, among other things White Lotus – series, where he will also be seen in the upcoming third season. In How to Die Alone he also plays the lead role behind the camera.

Getting the series into production has not been easy. The development of the series took six years, during which it was transferred from HBO to Disney. There are more than a billion obese people in the world, relatively the most in the United States, but apparently they don’t want to deal with it on television.

Of course, being overweight is just one of Melissa’s characteristics among others. He also struggles with his stagnant life. There are few friends, no boyfriend at all, and the dune at the airport gets such bad reviews that debt lurks.

To the airports have been placed, among other things Renny Harlin’s Die Hard 2 (1990) and by Steven Spielberg Terminal (2004), but it’s still a refreshingly unusual venue.

Melissa’s work community offers a diverse workforce with a mix of skin colors and social classes. When there is traffic and hustle and bustle around, anything can happen. The irony in Melissa’s situation is that her fear of flying has prevented her from ever getting on a plane.

However, an accident at home awakens Melissa to seek a change in life. He buys a Metsä brand wardrobe made by the Umlaut factory, which is almost deathly difficult to assemble.

When the initial set-up is loaded, Rothwell quite flexibly mirrors many themes from workplace power and sex relations to drug abuse through Melissa’s situation. There are also nice little insights that lubricate the comedy.

At the time of this writing, half of the eight-part series had been seen. It didn’t grow big or deep yet, but it was still good entertainment.

How to Die Alone, Disney+