Television review Sympathetic Tully is a jagged and witty description of the family life of a child by the authors of the film Juno

A mother grinding in the stroller of family life gets the help of a multi-skilled babysitter.

Tully ★★★★

USA 2018

Theme at 9 pm and Arena (K12)

Welcome to the deep end of a family with children! Drama comedy Tullyn in the opening scene Charlize Theronin presented by Marlo descends the stairs, but the camera does not follow his face but a round abdomen that settles in the middle of the image and action. Then a couple of seconds of silence before the strollers of family life start to grind.

Tully is a sequel to the instructor Jason Reitman and screenwriter Cody Diablon successful cooperation. The duo is best remembered, of course, for the phenomenon of indie comedy Juno (2007), which also dealt with motherhood, adulthood, and parenthood.

Junossa at the center was a teenage pregnancy, now a child expecting a mother of forty with two children. The film trio completes Young Adult (2011), in which the protagonist, played by Theron, also raps with his adulthood.

Reitman and Cody’s handprint is ragged and witty, people dangle from here to here. Pathos does not belong to the means of style, sympathy even more so. Even customs is optimistic in its undertone, even though it depicts a distressing subject. Marlo is a devoted mother to everything in family life and that’s why she’s exhausted under it that no one seems to see.

On the surface, the Marlo family is all on track. Humor of her husband (Ron Livingston) with children, children are close and there is enough love at home. A closer look shows that things are on track as Marlo stretches. It’s just a matter of time before it bangs.

Wider life brother (Mark Duplass) wants to give Marlon a gift in honor of the birth of a new child that is not the most common end of it: a night caregiver supervising the baby at night.

When the cheeky Tully (Mackenzie Davis) then comes into the house, in the same package arrives a mother whisperer, an angel and a friend who protects both the child and the mother and still charges the spouse’s batteries. As the burden lightens, a change takes place in Marlon that even a husband playing console games in a sausage cannot go unnoticed.

Crucial the plot can be guessed, but let it be allowed. Moving at its best between drama and comedy, Theron does his part with confidence. Thanks to him, the story of a mother who sacrifices without a mug expands from a cliché to a description of a man in pain with her own choices. It has enough identification space for everyone.

For the parent, the most memorable message comes in the middle of Marlon and Tully’s bar tour: a smooth and self-repeating everyday may sometimes feel shackled, but for a child it always means safety.

