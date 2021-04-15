Television review Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro meet in a boxing movie, but this time the track is not legendary

The Legends in the Ring, which tells of the encounter of perimeter raids, ends up repeating the lead pattern of match movies.

Legends in the ring ★★

USA 2013

MTV3 at 10:45 PM (K12)

On the big screen probably the most memorable boxers Sylvester Stallonen Rocky Balboa and Robert De Niron Oscar-winning Jake LaMotta Martin Scorsesen in drama Like a raging bull (1980).

Veteran actors pull gloves on their hands again Peter Segalin directed by comedy Legends in the ring. This time the imprint is not legendary.

Henry “Razor” Sharp (Stallone) and Billy “The Kid” McDonnen (De Niro) are former professional boxers, whose past matches left many things in their teeth. Both won one encounter, but the third, decisive match went unplayed. Now an over-zealous promoter (Kevin Hart) is attracting men into the ring once again, as appropriate.

The film is buzzing with references to the clichés of boxing movies, but the hooks can’t find their way to the parody. The humor shields as a speculation about the slowness of the gray guys, and the film ends up repeating the lead pattern of the match movies.