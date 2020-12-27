Television review Sunday’s TV movies include Tint’s Adventures

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn ★★★★

(USA 2011) In Steven Spielberg’s fast-paced animation, Belgian journalist Tintti (voiced by Samuel Harjanne) solves the mystery of a model of a sailing ship in the 1930s. (K12)

Nelonen at 11.00

Monty Python in Hollywood ★★★★

(Britain 1982) The sketch band of the comedian group consists of variations of classics shot at the Hollywood Bowl theater. (K7)

Theme at 12.00

Borg / McEnroe ★★★★

(Finland / Sweden / Denmark 2018) In 1980, Björn Borg (brilliant Sverrir Gudnason) faced John McEnroen (Shia LaBeouf) at the Wimbledon tennis tournament. Based on the real events of Janus Metz, the sports film loads such a tension into the battle of the will that the heart rate rises even for the viewer.

TV2 at 12.20

Robbers, robbers ★★★

(Britain 1981) A little boy (Craig Warnock) goes on a time trip with a group of robbers. Terry Gilliam’s adventure film is at its best, with a glimpse of the surreal humor characteristic of the Monty Python group. The film is also known as Time thieves. (K12)

Subject at 13.20

Brian’s life ★★★★

(Britain 1979) Brian (Graham Chapman), born on the same day as Jesus, is thought to be the Savior. The blatant comedy of the Monty Python group was accused of blasphemy at the time of its appearance. (K12)

Subject at 15.15

The curse of Agatha and Ishtar ★★

(Britain 2019) From 1928 Agatha Christie (Lyndsey Marshal) travels to Basra, Iraq to explore archaeological excavations. The woody TV thriller takes on the protagonist of a real-life man and forges a fictional story around him. (K7)

TV1 at 6:45 p.m.

Greatest moment ★★★

(Britain 2016) A woman (Gemma Arterton) gets to script war propaganda films during World War II. Lone Scherfig’s drama perfectly sums up the then perception of the woman as a viewer: “Women don’t want to be heroes, they want a hero.” (K12)

TV1 at 10:35 p.m.

Kill Your Friends ★★★★

(Britain 2016) In Owen Harris’s pitch-black crime comedy, record label psychopath A&R manager (Nicholas Hoult) covets the boss’s wash. (K16)

Kutonen at 22.50