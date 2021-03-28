Television review Sunday’s TV movies include the terrible Rölli

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Blue Jasmine ★★★★

(USA 2013) In Woody Allen’s drama, a social butterfly (always a sure choice for Cate Blanchett) messes up her sister’s (Sally Hawkins) life.

Hero at 9.55

Inside Llewyn Davis ★★★★

(USA 2013) The tragedy of the Coen brothers follows the desperate squabbling of folk musician Llewyn Davis (Oscar Isaac) for a week in 1961. The work is depicted in atmospheric soft tones. (K12)

Hero at 1:45 p.m.

Rölli and the spirit of the forest ★★★

(Finland 2001) Rölli (Allu Tuppurainen) becomes friends with Milli Menninkäinen (Maria Järvenhelmi). Olli Saarela’s Children’s Film teaches children empathy.

Nelonen at 15.35

Bear ★★★★

(Sweden 2018) A woman (Ingrid Bolsø Berdal) gets enough from society, buys a bear suit and moves into the woods. Johannes Stjärne Nilsson’s short drama deals with our relationship with nature. (K7)

Theme at 4 p.m.

A Little Chaos ★★★

(Britain 2014) The Sun King (directed by Alan Rickman) hires landscape designers to design an open-air dance hall in the gardens of the Palace of Versailles. The drama offers floral and costume splendor.

Fri at 17.50

Hunger Game – Impersonator 1/2 ★★★

(USA 2014) Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) incites rebellion. The third part of the youth film series is directed by Francis Lawrence. Julianne Moore is among the good supporting actors. (K12)

Liv at 9 p.m.

Pacific Rim: Rebellion ★

(USA 2018) Jake Penteco (John Boyega), the son of a hero who defeated the Kaiju giant monsters, is hired to train Jäger pilots. Directed by Steven S. DeKnight as his firstborn and produced by Guillermo del Toro, the sequel to the film is exactly the same with special effects as number one. The story is so silly that it offends the viewer’s intelligence. The music is composed by Lorne Balfe. (K12)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Cut Bank ★★★

(USA 2014) The murder of a postman (Bruce Dern) messes up the life of a small town in Cut Bank. Directed by Matt Shakman as his firstborn, the crime comedy is inspired by the work of the Coen brothers. (K16)

Hero at 9:25 p.m.