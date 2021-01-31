Television review Sunday’s TV movies include the empowering black comedy The Dressmaker

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

The Dressmaker ★★★★

(Australia 2015) In Jocelyn Moorhouse’s empowering black comedy, a seamstress (Kate Winslet) returns to her hometown in the 1950s to avenge the traumas of her childhood. (K12)

Free at 2:25 p.m.

Zootropolis – the city of animals ★★★★

(USA 2016) The rabbit girl (voiced by Iina Kuustonen) breaks the glass roof and becomes the first bunny to get to the big city Zootropolis as a police officer. Disney animation is a great allegory about the war between the sexes. (K7)

Nelonen at 5.50 p.m.

Miss You Already ★★★

(Britain 2015) A mother of two (Toni Colette) develops breast cancer. Catherine Hardwicken’s drama is a positive surprise. (K7)

Open at 9 p.m.

Sex and the City – Single life ★★★

(USA 2008) Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Kiho (Chris Noth) are about to hit the nuggets together. Michael Patrick King’s romantic comedy is both funny and romantic. (K12)

Liv at 9 p.m.

Blockers ★★

(USA 2018) Kamus (among others Leslie Mann) use all their constants to keep their daughters virgins on the night of old dances. Directed by Kay Cannon’s firstborn, the world of values ​​of the pot-bodied sex comedy dates back decades. So much has been made in the direction of today’s values ​​that one of the girls (Gideon Adlon) is a lesbian. The film is likely to appeal to parents who are intimidated by the sexuality of their own children. (K12)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Closed island ★★★★

(USA 2010) Police (Leonardo DiCaprio) search for a runaway murderer at a psychiatric prison hospital on a closed island. The final solution to Martin Scorsese’s thriller set in the 1950s pulls the rug under the viewer’s feet. (K16)

Fox at 9 p.m.

Miracles and their whereabouts ★★★★

(Britain / USA 2016) The Wizard of Wonders (Eddie Redmayne) arrives in New York in 1926. David Yates ’grim fantasy film began a series of screenplays for Harry Potter films. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.