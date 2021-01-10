Television review Sunday’s TV movies include an over-the-top and intentionally overshooted American Hustle

The films of the day are judged by Kaisu Tervonen.

Pupil ★★★★

(Finland 2013) Jan Forsström’s debut directing is a depressing description of a young single mother (the brilliant Emmi Parviainen) who is afraid of losing her child. Class questions bring extra weight to the drama of mind-shattering. (K12)

Hero at 5:10 p.m.

American Hustle ★★★

(USA 2013) David O. Russell’s cheat film is overflowing and deliberately overscheduled (starring Amy Adams, Christian Bale, Jennifer Lawrence, among others). With all its intricacies, it also feels too long. (K12)

TV2 at 9 p.m.

Batman – return ★★★

(USA 1992) The sequel to Tim Burton owes as before to the grinning bat aesthetics of the 1960s and stands out from the darker contemporary hero. The Catwoman, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, claws and spins her way into memory tracks. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Jackal ★★

(USA 1997) In a thriller about tracing an assassin, Richard Gere has an Irish accent and Bruce Willis a gift of camouflage. (K16)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

The World’s End ★★★

(Britain / USA 2013) The comedy trilogy by director Edgar Wright and lead actor Simon Pegg ends with humanity at the British Pub. The progress of the science fiction film is accelerated by the large amount of beer and the objects of outer space. (K12)

Kutonen at 9 p.m.

Hidden Figures ★★★

(USA 2016) Drama based on Margot Lee Shetterly’s book and real people tells the story of Nasa and racial segregation in the 1960s. Starring a number of engineers and mathematicians (Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe), but instead of cold facts, there are emotional situations on offer. (K7)

Open at 9 p.m.

Nurse 3D ★★

(USA 2013) Men are pigs, and nurse Abby (Paz de la Huerta) punishes them for it. In the horror thriller of the Finnish Douglas Aarniokoski, the breasts are bare and the violence is deadly. (K18)

Hero at 11:10 p.m.