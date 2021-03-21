Television review Sunday’s TV films include the well-described science drama Interstellar

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Inside Llewyn Davis ★★★★

(USA 2013) The tragedy of the Coen brothers follows the desperate squabbling of folk musician Llewyn Davis (Oscar Isaac) for a week in 1961. The work is depicted in atmospheric soft tones. (K12)

Hero at 10:00

Accepted ★★

(USA 2006) A young man (Justin Long) doesn’t get a place to study at College, so he sets up an imaginary student body. Steve Pink’s comedy is a song of praise for stupidity, talent, laziness and uncivilization. (K12)

Fri at 3 p.m.

Jackpot 2 ★★

(Finland 1981) Young people (e.g. Martti Syrjä) wandered in the landscapes of the end of the world. The short dystopia directed by Mika Kaurismäki and written by Aki’s brother remains just an insider’s story. (K7)

Subject at 15.20

Pupil ★★★

(Finland 2013) A woman’s (Emmi Parviainen’s) uncle (Mazdak Nassir) begins to persecute her and their daughter (Luna Leinonen Botero). In her drama, Jan Forsström subtly portrays the upset of a single mother’s psyche. (K12)

Hero at 7:25 p.m.

Warehouse 2 ★★

(Finland 2018) Warehouse workers Rousku (Kari-Pekka Toivonen) and Raninen (Aku Hirviniemi) establish a remake company. Taru Mäkelä directed the sequel to her comedy. The humor is chauvinistic and homophobic as in the first part. (K7)

Sub at 9 p.m.

A cloud castle that collapsed ★★★★

(Sweden / Denmark / Germany 2009) Lisbeth Salander (Noomi Rapace) is charged with murder. Daniel Alfredson completed the trilogy. (K16)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Destroyer ★★★★

(USA 2018) An alcoholic detective (Nicole Kidman) takes on the task of revenge for the tragedy of her past. Karyn Kusama’s crime film attracted attention because of Kidman’s transformation: the actress is made up almost unrecognizable. Rarely do you see such multidimensional female characters in a film. Kidman does an absolutely amazing role. The final solution to the film is completely surprising. Julie Kirkwood’s description deserves praise. (K16)

TV2 at 9 p.m.

The Incredible Hulk ★★★

(USA 2008) Dr. Bruce Banner (Edward Norton), as a result of a failed scientific experiment, always gets angry with the superhero Green Man Hulk. Louis Leterrier filmed the Marvel comic in an exemplary manner.

Kutonen at 9 p.m.

The Butler ★★

(USA 2013) Lee Daniels directed a tearful biography of the life of Eugene Allen (1919–2010), who worked as a butler in the White House. Starring Forest Whitaker. (K12)

Liv at 9 p.m.

Interstellar ★★★★

(USA 2014) Astronauts (among others Matthew McConaughey) are looking for a new habitable planet for humanity. The greatest merit of Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi film is the ambitious portrayal of Hoyte van Hoyteman. (K12)

Nelonen at 9.35 pm

Leap year ★★

(USA 2010) A woman (Amy Adams) plans to marry her husband (Adam Scott) on the day of escape. Anand Tucker’s romantic comedy reinforces the stereotype of successful women as screams. (K7)

Fri at 23.00