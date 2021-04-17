Television review Sunday’s TV films include a claustrophobic conspiracy thriller about deep-sea divers

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Snowden ★★★

(USA 2016) Oliver Stone’s drama tells the interesting story of data leaker Edward Snowden (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). (K12)

Hero at 11.20

Captain Hook ★★★

(USA 1991) In Steven Spielberg’s joyful family film, Captain Hook (swing by Dustin Hoffman) meets adult Peter Pan (Robin Williams). (K7)

TV5 at 11.25

24 weeks ★★★★

(Germany 2016) Stand up comedian (Julia Jentsch) finds out she is expecting a child with Down syndrome and heart failure. Anne Zohra Berrached’s touching drama reflects on moral issues: who gets to decide if a woman can have an abortion. (K12)

Subject at 13.25

FC Venus ★★★

(Finland 2005) In Joona Tena’s sympathetic romantic comedy, the women’s (FC Minna Haapkylä) football team FC Venus challenges the men’s team. (K12)

Hero at 1:35 p.m.

Hay Hat, Quilted Slipper and Rubens Brothers ★★★

(Finland 2017) The police couple (Aku Hirviniemi and Janne Kataja) perform as Rubens’ artist brothers. Anna Dahlman directed the second part of the children’s film series. The Hay Hat (Emily Shipway) and the Quilted Slipper (Ella Kangas) will be left out when the adults flaunt the fram.

Nelonen at 15.10

While We’re Young ★★★★

(USA 2014) A couple in their forties in crisis (Naomi Watts and Ben Stiller) befriend a couple in their twenties (Amanda Seyfried and Adam Driver). Noah Baumbach’s insightful comedy makes fun of both cynical middle-aged and idealistic millennials. (K12)

Hero at 7:10 p.m.

Olavi Virta ★

(Finland 2018) Timo Koivusalo continued to manufacture banal big man biographies. This time the director was singer Olavi Virta (1915–1972) (Lauri Tilkanen). As usual, there will be clumsy dialogue, wooden foot jokes and stiff plot transport. (K12)

MTV3 at 7:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban ★★★

(USA 2004) Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) is on the kill list of a runaway rogue (Gary Oldman). The entertaining third part of the series is directed by Alfonso Cuarón. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.

In the Valley of Violence ★★

(USA 2016) A stranger (Ethan Hawke) arrives in a city called the Valley of Violence. In Ti West’s vengeance, nothing is left between the lines for the viewer to interpret. (K16)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Heroes of the Arctic Circle 2 ★★

(Finland 2014) In the second part of the comedy series, father Janne (Jussi Vatanen) has difficulty adjusting to parenthood. Humor is torn from the different expectations placed on the roles of father and mother. The director is Teppo Airaksinen. (K12)

Nelonen at 9 p.m.

Dope ★★★★

(USA 2015) An African-American teenage boy (Shameik Moore) accidentally gets a new party drug in a pound. The satire of a teen comedy that quotes the aesthetics of Rick Famuyiwa’s rap videos may not be open to young viewers, but they may interpret the film as portraying drug use gloriously. Asap Rocky flashes as a drug dealer on the side. (K16)

TV2 at 9 p.m.

Rebecka Martinsson – Shepherds ★★★

(Sweden 2020) Martinsson (Sascha Zacharias) investigates a case in which the claim of a Sámi reindeer herder (Henrik Gustafsson) has been killed. The film opens the second season of a series of TV crime films based on Åsa Larsson’s feminist detective stories. (K12)

Open at 9 p.m.

Night at the Museum 2 ★★

(USA 2009) In the second part of Shawn Levy’s comedy trilogy, former museum night watchman Larry (Ben Stiller) helps his friends, who are being transferred to the collections of the Smithsonian Institution. (K7)

Fox at 9 p.m.

Pioneer – diving into the depths of the sea ★★★

(Norway / Finland / Germany / France / Sweden 2013) The lives of divers (including Aksel Hennie) were in danger when Americans competed with Norwegians for North Sea oil in the 1970s. Inspired by the true events of Erik Skjoldbjærg, the conspiracy thriller is so claustrophobic that even the viewer would need a bottle of oxygen. (K12)

Subject at 9.15 pm

Martyrs ★★★

(USA 2015) A woman tortured as a child (Troian Bellisario) takes her friend (Bailey Noble) on a vengeance trip. Kevin and Michael Goetz re-filmed the 2008 horror film by Pascal Laugier of France. The violence in the film by production company Blumhouse is extremely sadistic. (K18)

Hero at 11:20 p.m.