Television review Successful Swedish series Thin Thread has been inspired by Commissioner Beck’s world and Hill Street Blues

Located in Malmö, Thin Wire mixes the realism of policing with relationship tensions.

18.1. 2:00 | Updated 18.1. 15:18

Fresh Swedish series With a thin thread relies on two different traditions. In part, it relies on a Nordic police image, a writers’ duo Sjöwall and Wahlön to create Commissioner Beck and his everyday world.

Another obvious influence is the American TV series classic Hill Street Blues. It captures immediate street-level narration and morning meetings.

Narrative focuses on the police couple Magnus and Sara, the latter of whom will start at the Malmö Police Department as a new employee. Magnus (Oscar Töringe) jokes easily but is parked at work. Empathetic Sara (Amanda Jansson), on the other hand, does not always distinguish between work and private life.

The most important bystanders are colleagues. Jesse, Head of Unit (Per Lasson) is as afraid of her teenage daughter as she is for street peace. Leah (Gizem Erdogan) acts as an internal critic of the police. Faye (Anna Sise) and Dani (Sandra Stojiljkovic) are a couple without the knowledge of others.

Toned the series puts police officers into the tensions of the family and the work community but also society.

Unlike most police series, now is not the time spent investigating complex crimes or criminal motives. Yes, the characters find themselves in extreme situations: at the threat of school and at the shooter’s door. Equally often, however, their job responsibilities involve relocating drug users and instructing youth.

The series describes the work as a hasty tapping of the cracks in the welfare state. A neighborhood that needs preventative work gets a graffiti wall and vegetable garden. Decisions are made elsewhere. At times, the patrol cops are presented as if they are waiters who complain, even though the fault is in the kitchen.

However, some of the oblique is localized to the cops: When a blond girl disappears from the park, large-scale searches begin. When a young person disappears from the reception center, no one searches.

From a Swedish city draws a credible image that is successfully softened by the mutual warmth of colleagues.

The people in the series are easy to like, not their actions. They don’t always like them either, as when Leah, a Jew, has to secure the far right.

Cilla Jackertin The original name of the series created by is You know the line that is, a thin blue line. The term is further politicized, especially in the United States: some who use it see the police as a line that separates society from turmoil and is above criticism.

The name feels provocative. It suggests something much more straightforward than content where cops sometimes fail, attitudes sometimes stink, and inequality rampant. And where individuals, however, often strive for better.

Thin wire, Fem at 10pm and Yle Areena. (K12)