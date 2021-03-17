Television review Suburra, which describes the escalation of tensions in criminal organizations, is a chilly handsome

Stefano Sollima’s Italian film is based on a novel of the same name.

Suburra ★★★

Italy 2015

General according to understanding, Italy is rotted by organized crime that pervades society. Many of its characteristics have spread to the United States, even as a result of the endless production of violent entertainment on the subject.

Carlo Boninin and Giancarlo De Cataldon the largely fictional novel takes place in the 2011 Rome, where casino paradise plans raise criminals against each other. This was agreed from the book Stefano Solliman directed by a film and soon followed by a praised TV series.

The film is visually chillingly beautiful. Its insensitive individuals do not change anything and do not react to anything other than to threaten their own interests. Whether they are unscrupulous criminals, corrupt parliamentarians or loyal drug addicts, their worldview is dominated by organized crime: no other society or morality really even exists.

Suburraa considers it an artistically handsome form of violent entertainment. It is probably open to interpretation whether the film finds anything socially noteworthy, let alone a new perspective. Crime just is, what then?