Television Review | Stripped-down mini-series about a middle-aged married couple confuses but rewards, starring big British stars

New British series Marriage feels uncomfortable. It’s too easy to imagine what if someone filmed at our house. Is that what we would look like?

The series rises to the next level in its realism, at least from a British point of view. Its creator Stefan Golaszewski must have watched the Swede By Ruben Östlund movies and maybe also by Chantal Akerman directed by recently voted the best movie of all time by Jeanne Dielman from 1975.

In four parts nothing seems to happen in the series. Marriage describes a family of three, where, according to the daughter, it is not customary to talk much.

So there is a lot, really a lot, of silence in the scenes, and when they do talk, they say irrelevant things about food, too high prices, and ants in the kitchen. It could be a parody of Finnish everyday realistic films from the past years.

The series is confusing because it does not give the viewer any reading instructions. The camera stays at a distance, it does not direct the gaze or zoom. The colors are dull, and the little music really strange. The cutting rhythm is slow.

It helps a little to know that Golaszewski has done comedies before. At least a sitcom has been seen in Finland Him & Her mark Becky and Steve ten years ago. Splendid Mom-comedy can be found on Britbox. He plays the main part in it Lesley Manville.

The Marriage series can’t be called a comedy, or maybe it can, but that’s up to each viewer to decide. Big stars Nicola Walker and Sean Bean play a middle-aged couple who should settle many things between them.

The man, Ian, has lost his job and is clearly sinking into depression. We see signs of it, even if Emma’s wife doesn’t notice them. Or do you even notice?

Emma, ​​on the other hand, works in a law office with a gloomy atmosphere. He has a touch of ambition, which is crushed by his boss Jamie (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) always loads.

Both Emma and Ian are invisible in their own way, and if they even try to make a difference at work, in the store or even at the gym, they will soon be considered a nuisance.

Emma and Ian share a tragedy, a lost child, after which they have adopted their daughter Jessica (Chantelle Alle). Jessica is naive and blue-eyed in her relationships with men and is fast drifting away from Adam (Jack Holden) under control.

Chantelle Alle plays Emma and Ian’s daughter Jessica. Jack Holden is her new boyfriend Adam.

Sean Bean internalizing Ian’s kindness and submission with his physical being, as words are hardly used. Nicola Walker has more trouble keeping her expression under control to be in the same mood as her husband. Walker’s part is a little more uneven, but he shows his talent in scenes where emotions rise to the surface.

Of course, I won’t say whether anything happens in the series at the end. Undoubtedly, many give up in the middle. However, I do not recommend fast-forwarding.

Marriage, TV1 at 22:00 and Yle Areena. (K12) Mum, Britbox.