Television review Strictly religiously educated, Paul Schrader successfully utilizes his own life experience and role models in his film First Reformed.

Paul Schrader connects Bergman’s film The Light of Winter and Bresson’s Priest’s Diary, like familiar prayers, and ends up purifying his faith.

First Reformed ★★★★

USA 2018

TV5 with 4.4. 21:00 (K12)

Lonely Pastor Toller (Ethan Hawke) begins to keep a diary, in his words, as well as in believing in God in the mornings “while he listens”. Toller, however, writes in the dark, with a whiskey bottle next to him.

The pastor is responsible for a wooden church built in 1801, the spotless white First Reformed. There are many names for it in the United States.

“Reformed” refers to the Reformation and, more specifically, to Calvinism, which defined the director-screenwriter Paul Schraderin childhood. Due to the strict religiosity of his family, he did not see the first film of his life until the dawn of adulthood.

Still, Schrader ended up writing in the thirties Martin Scorsesen masterpieces Cabby (1976) and Like a raging bull (1980). Also in his own, uneven career as a director, Schrader has succeeded in portraying a tortured individual, but only First Reformed brought him his first Oscar nomination, from the script.

Tollerin The sermon has arrived to be listened to by only a handful of people. One of them is Mary, who is expecting a baby (Amanda Seyfried), who asks her anxious husband Michael (Philip Ettinger). Also present is Esther, who liked Toller (Victoria Hill).

The mentioned stills have been picked up Ingmar Bergmanin priest drama Winter light (1963). When Toller soon shows signs of illness, comes the connection Robert Bressonin To the priest’s diary (1951) also obvious.

The old masters would have deserved to be mentioned in the final texts, even though their plots have been modernized: the cause of Michael’s anxiety is climate change, and Toller is dependent on the prosperous Abundant Life giant church.

Its way of receiving donations is equated with the Catholic Church at the time of the anecdotes.

Abundant A comedian has been chosen for the role of Pastor Jeffers, who leads Life Cedric the Entertainer. In this way, the character pulsates show-likeness without having to underline the point, and otherwise the role of the film is intelligent.

The same can be said of the dialogue that includes Schrader’s Christian background. Frustrated, Jeffers, for example, says to Toller, “You’re always in the Garden. Not even Jesus was always in the Garden. ” So in the Garden of Gethsemane, where Jesus was sweating blood before his arrest and crucifixion.

That pain is well expressed by Hawke, without exaggeration, whether it be a diplomatic laugh at bad jokes, Toller’s shy speech against the destruction of nature, or a profound crisis of faith.

That in the event of a crisis, Schrader adds to the excitement and ends up taking liberties that don’t sit seamlessly in the Calvinist pruned film narrative of the time.

In detachment, he purifies his faith, most obviously in relation to Calvinism, but also in relation to Bergman and Bresson.