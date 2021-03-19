Television review Streaming brings to the screen two series of novelties where technology meets love and everyone has an ideal partner

In Prime Video’s Soulmates series, people apply for soul mate tests, and in Netflix’s The One series, a partner is sought based on DNA tests. Soulmates is the more streamlined of the two series.

Streaming services two novelties serve romantic visions of the near future: in one, scientists locate a soul particle in humans and in the other, genes that make it possible to find an ideal partner.

The Soul Particle is part of Prime Video’s six-part U.S. series Soulmates and love genes from Netflix’s eight-part British series The One.

Soulmates is an anthology series in which each episode tells the story of a different person. Nikki, who has been married for 15 years during the opening period (Successionist known Sarah Snook) questions its happiness when a soulmate test by a private Soul Connex company pairs people from brother to neighbor. Would the test help you find an even better partner?

The One series protagonist, geneticist Rebecca Webb (Hannah Ware) would answer yes to the question. He runs a company that is looking for partners for people based on DNA tests. “We deserve a fairy tale. You no longer have to settle for less, ”he promises.

Although the kits hit the scifil compartment, the technologies they present are not particularly inventive: they resemble Bullseye in the form of applications. More interesting are the consequences of applications in human interaction.

More streamlined than the series Soulmates focuses more on individuals, and its stories are more compelling. They intertwine with the ideal of love — even the scientifically proven ideal of love — but are reminiscent of the human factor that confuses even the best of science.

The One The series also includes politics: the government is concerned about rising divorce rates, and protesters are opposed to technology interfering in the relationship. However, the social framework remains poor. Besides The Onen the tension plot rises to the center, and love is left at the foot of the crime.

Most thanked the current series has speculated about changes in society from a technological point of view Black Mirror (2011–). It has also looked at romantic love, at least in its episodes San Junipero and Hang the DJ. The stories of both have an atypically happy ending to the series: lovers defy technology to be together.

Also in series Soulmates and The One the starting point is romantic dreams. At their best, however, their stories question the idea of ​​“the only right”. And the idea is not really up to date when the whole concept of monogamy is under discussion.

The questioning of the ideal is especially true Soulmates to the last episode. It asks what all should be tolerated in the name of love. In the episode, the soul partnership settles in such a vicious frame that romance tramples on as spiritless.

Soulmates, Prime Video. (K16) The One, Netflix. (K13)