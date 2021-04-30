Television review Space Bolts is the most childish work of Mel Brooks ’career

Fooling around at the expense of popular space adventures was a success for the audience.

Space bolts ★★

Spaceballs, USA 1987

Fox 2.5. at 9 p.m.

Mel Brooks (b. 1926) is one of the few multi-talented winners of the Emmy for Television, the Grammy for Music, the Oscar for Film and the Tony for Theater.

He is a civilized artist and an intelligent comedian who, as if obsessively, infuses an insightful satire into infantile low-head humor and intentional anachronisms, breaking the fourth wall, and metahumor.

In the 1970s, Brooks made parodies of a representative series of film genres. In 1987, he returned to the approach with the most childish crazykomedia of his career Space bolts. As a motive for the parody, he claimed to want back the money he had spent on his son’s Star Wars toys, and poured the percussion of peripheral marketing into the film.

Fooling around at the expense of popular space adventures continued its theatrical success in the sales and rental markets. Perhaps the over-underlining of the parody reached basic lessons that an admirer of Brooks ’clever works just can’t afford to share.

There is no time Space bolts pampered but did not give up: the parody often gets old, but even today’s toddler still understands well In space bolts laughing.