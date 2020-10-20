Television review Short documentary series forms a male gender diversity telling collage

The Male Assumptions series is, above all, the sum of its parts.

Of the four consisting of a short document Male assumptions is, above all, the sum of its parts. The individual episodes remain a quick glimpse into each man’s life, but together the stories of the four protagonists form a collage about the diversity of men.

Sequential episodes become part of the current debate in which norms of masculinity are renegotiated. The fourth part Thought sometimes rejects the norms altogether and wears Alesa. The third part Jerry in turn, he bakes bacon, goes to the shooting range and believes that “a man must be manly”.

All ten-minute documents violate at least the assumption that Finnish men do not “talk or kiss”. The first part Mikko tells of his multiplicity not only to the camera but also to his brother, and in the second part Ilkka opens up from a lack of sex and a need for intimacy.

Male Assumptions, TV2 at 10:46 pm and Arena. (K16)