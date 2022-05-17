Television review Sherlock series author Steven Moffat’s novelty The Time Traveler’s Wife is based on a hit novel that already seems completely outdated.

Henry travels in time against his will, and his wife Claire waits at home like Penelope for her Odyssey.

Steven Moffat are the great TV characters of our time. Above all, a new era has emerged from his magic pen Sherlockseries together Mark Gatissin with both a long start Doctor Who series.

Sherlockin (2010–2017), however, Moffat has not done well. DraculaThe mini-series was an ambitious venture that broke down and was forgotten.

Now Moffat returns to his old favorite novel, Audrey Niffeneggerin To the wife of a time travelerto which he has already referred once Doctor Whon section. Niffenegger’s debut novel dates back to 2003 and rose to international success. It was also made into a film in 2009.

The novel and the genre of the series written by Moffat sway between sci-fi and romance. The second protagonist of the series, Henry, travels in time against his will but never goes very far but jumps in his own life at different ages, sometimes also facing himself. She always pops naked in new places.

Wife Claire, on the other hand, waits for her at home like Penelope for her Odysseus, but we also meet her at many different ages. The common sky begins with Clare’s childhood, with adult Henry appearing in the middle of her clips.

From Moffat has missed that The Time Traveler’s Wifen the basic setup has become substantially obsolete in twenty years. Are young women in particular no longer interested in a story where a woman is really just waiting for her husband, all her life?

The Time Traveler’s Wife is unconventional conventional, although adventure in time violates traditional dramaturgy. Henry is a masculine man who also uses violence on his travels. The cruel death of the mother is spun over and over again.

Adult Clare teases her jealousy when she realizes that Henry has had other women as well. At the same time, however, he is the only person for Henry who understands this particular quality. This is where the annoying contradiction lies. Clare would expect more mature use.

Basically the story is about a long union and great love. How does the covenant withstand the different stages and levels of human life that are, in a way, present all the time? The answers are mostly supposedly in-depth philosophizing.

For actors The Time Traveler’s Wife is an almost impossible task when the characters are just flabby, and not Rose Leslie and Theo James do it. Rose Leslie has a strenuous way of overexposing her face and faces, and here they are still particularly emphasized. Clare and Henry do not come to life but remain part of the artificial structure.

The Time Traveler’s Wife, HBO Max.