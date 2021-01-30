Television review Set in the 1950s, October Sky is a cleverly made film of success

When the Soviet Union launched Sputnik into space, West Virginia high school boy Homer Hickam decided to build his own rocket.

Homer Hickam of October Heaven was Jake Gyllenhaal’s first lead role.­

October sky ★★★★

October Sky, USA 1999

In October 1957 The Soviet Union launched Sputnik, the first satellite, into orbit and shocked the entire world. In the small town of Coalwood in West Virginia, it inspired 17-year-old Homer to pursue something other than logging in a coal mine.

October sky based on Homer Hickamin autobiographical book. The high school student started building rockets with his friends and firing them into the sky. The experiments provided an opportunity for schools to compete in science and thereby study on a scholarship.

Since the book has been published and the film made, it is probably not a bad plot to tell you that Homer succeeded. Almost inevitably, such films become melodramas, usually a sticky syrupy genre. But October sky has been done very well, even with dramatic twists and turns that deviate from its truth.

Homer (Jake Gyllenhaal in his first major role) flows the spirit of the Peri-American pioneer who believes in the possibilities of the individual. With it, he rebelled against his fate and his father John (Chris Cooper), a hard-surfed miner. Other people, such as Homer’s rocket friends and mother Elsie (Natalie Canerday) has been done so well that the rarity of roles is hardly noticeable. In the background is a solid image of a small town living on a coal mine.

Supervisor Joe Johnston started by making effects and sets for the first three Star Wars and Lost treasure hunters.

October sky is his best guidance, Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) again the largest.