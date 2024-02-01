Television Review | Set in the 16th century, the new series is like Succession and Game of Thrones in the British court

The series depicting the Tudor ruling family delights with its intrigue and cynicism.

Hit series Succession plot patterns often have real-life antecedents. British series Becoming Elizabeth tells of one from the 16th century. It describes Tudor's the confusing situation of the family of the King of England of Henry VIII after death.

Just as In Succession, the king's three descendants each have some sort of hold on the crown. The youngest of them is only nine years old Edward (Oliver Zetterström). The oldest is Mary (Romola Garai), whose position is hindered by his faith. Mary belongs to the Catholic Church, to which her father has severed ties with the state.

The protagonist of the eight-part series Elizabeth (Alicia von Rittberg) appears to be an interloper. His mother Anna Boleyn was executed for adultery, and the stigma follows the 14-year-old daughter.

Mary (Romola Garai) is the half-sister of Elizabeth (Alicia von Rittenberg), whose position in the succession to the crown is hindered by her Catholic faith.

The choice of the king's successor naturally falls on young Edward (Oliver Zetterström).

Selection of the king's successor falls on Edward as a matter of course, but that does not extinguish the aspirations of the noblemen and the king's siblings to the edge of power. Also the widowed and childless queen Catherine (Jessica Raine) and a female relative Jane Grey (Bella Ramsey) are participating in the competition.

Those who know history or use Wikipedia already know the order in which the order of succession takes place. However, it does not take the pleasure out of the power struggle.

If the setting of the series reminds Successionit also has a dose Game of Thrones. Sex and gender play a big part in the network of alliances and intrigues.

When the news of the king's death reaches Queen Catherine, she squirms in bed with a nobleman (Tom Cullen) with. The same man flirts with Elizabeth. For the princess, however, they are also looking for suitor candidates from the courts of Europe who would enable strong alliances between the states.

Issues of power are crystallized around descent in a broader way than the order of inheritance. Elizabeth compares women to the status of cattle but lives in mansions surrounded by servants. At the same time, a rebellion is smoldering among the people.

Even as a playwright known Anya Reissin created series is cheaper and less impressive than the mentioned comparison items. Becoming Elizabeth fortunately does not even try to serve period porn in the form of constantly changing costumes and interiors.

The plot mostly takes place in the dark corners of the mansions, and the darkness is balanced with airy exterior shots.

Although it is precisely the darkness that attracts the series. Brother goes against brother and sister against sister. Elizabeth's story also tickles with its cynical development: the environment teaches the blue-eyed teenager to be suspicious of everyone.

Becoming Elizabeth can't reach Succession levels of villainy or the sharpness of its dialogue, but the stakes are raised by the fact that in addition to the empire, the game has the spirit gold of each schemer.

It's a shame that the series, which debuted in Britain in 2022, was limited to one season. Historical patterns of power would have been enough to scare for a few more seasons. And For Succession we're already looking for an heir, even if it's a lower degree.

Becoming Elizabeth, MTV Katsomo and Ava to 1.2. at 21:00. (K12)

Correction 1.2. at 15:00: The series can be watched free of charge on MTV Katsomo.