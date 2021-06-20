Television review Secrets bursting to the surface ruin the wonderful life of middle-aged people – the thriller plot of the German series Evil Swims in Paradise does not pull

The perspective technique often used in crime series now feels just like a little nifty jipo.

Molskis! German series Evil swims in paradise (2020) begins with a big splash, the waves set in motion by rocking the tension drama forward and backward, into the present and past.

Two families of friends live a wonderful looking life on the islands of Okseø between Germany and Denmark. The sun is shining, sailing during the day and gathering together for dinner and partying in the evenings. Together we have raised children, worked and enjoyed the island idyll.

Couples is carved like the same wood. In the Küster family Sabine (Katharina Schüttler) is a living dancer with emotions, and Berndt (Jan Josef Liefers) to run a successful design office. In the Jensens Jakob (e.g. Bridgefamiliar from the series Thure Lindhardt) is the artist, and Charlie (who works as Berdt’s colleague)Lene Maria Christensen) brings bread home.

But like the Finnish name for the series, dark clouds are flying into paradise, throwing people on a collision course. The first sign is Jacob’s brother Jonas (Jakob Cedergren), which has the reputation of a twilight man. As guarantees, it is revealed that Sabine and Jakobkin have spent a criminal life a long time ago.

Then, during a night of sailing, one of the young people in the families falls into the sea and disappears. A whirlwind of accusation and search for culprits sucks friends in with it, and secrets begin to bubble to the surface. After all, they are once again the greatest threat to the ideal life of the middle class.

Thure Lindhardt is familiar to Finnish viewers especially from the Silta series.

Series has written and directed Friedeman Fromm, whose previous work includes, but is not limited to Annette Hessin scripted drama Love in the shadow of the Berlin Wall as well as wholesale At the crime scene-strenders.

Now Fromm is stubbornly tuning in to the excitement with a variation of perspective, in which the events of the fateful night and the days before are repeated in turn from the tricks of different people.

This time, however, the means of narration often used in crime mysteries seem more like a nifty jipo than something more meaningful. There is also a bird’s eye view: is Sabine and Berndt’s son on the autism spectrum of Karl (Anton Petzold) seen something crucial with their drones?

Relationships and from a mysterious to a thriller Evil swims in paradise is very meaningless, though from the very beginning it should be on the brink of strong emotions and tearing tragedy.

Something in the story and its characters doesn’t pull, but it’s hard to say which. Perhaps the root cause lies in the characters ’unexpected surprise, perhaps in the perspective jump that causes the tense rhythm to settle.

Skeletons rattling in closets ruin a lovely idyll, but the viewer sings five songs.

