Television review Saturday’s TV movies include Woody Allen’s successful romantic comedy Vicky Christina Barcelona

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Moon Princess ★★

(Britain 2008) In a solid children’s film, an orphan girl (Dakota Blue Richards) has to move to the Moon Manor, where magical things happen. (K7)

MTV3 at 12:30 p.m.

Minions ★★★

(USA 2015) Despicable Me The Minions familiar from the movies deservedly got their own animation, which is also the front of the series. The year is 1968, and strange gossipers are looking for a leader for themselves. Ville Haapasalo is heard as the voice of young Grun. (K7)

Nelonen at 5:40 p.m.

I Do… Until I Don’t ★★★★

(USA 2017) Documentary filmmaker (Dolly Wells) makes a documentary designed to show that marriage is an institution that has lived its time. With his insightful comedy, Lake Bell once again proves to be one of the most interesting contemporary directors in the United States. (K12)

Fri at 17.50

First Kill ★

(USA 2017) A father (Hayden Christensen) and his little son (Ty Shelton) collide on an armed showdown on their hunting trip. The repulsive action film is the wet sleep of rifle association NRA members. True Bruce Willis is seen as Machona’s chief of police. (K16)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Thor ★★★

(USA 2011) Thor (Chris Hemsworth) fights for the kingdom of Asgard with his adoptive brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Kenneth Branagh directed the successful opening of the Marvel cartoon filming series. (K12)

Nelonen at 9 p.m.

A relaxed rose ★★

(Finland 2001) Timo Koivusalo directed the biography of Irwin Goodman (1943–1991) (Martti Lemmalo), which focuses on the friendship of singer and manager Vexi Salmi (Ilkka Koivula). Salmi himself acted as the narrator of the film. In the film, Koivusalo faithfully realizes every single cliché of artist biographies. The most interesting thing is to hear how Salmi productized Bob Dylan of Finland from Antti Hammarberg. (K7)

TV2 at 9 p.m.

Vicky Christina Barcelona ★★★

(Spain / USA 2008) A jealous ex-wife (Penélope Cruz) rides next door while a male (Javier Bardem) charms Yankee tourists visiting Barcelona (Scarlett Johansson and Rebecca Hall). Woody Allen once again directed a successful romantic comedy. (K12)

Liv at 9 p.m.

Eyes Wide Shut ★

(USA 1999) A faithful husband (Tom Cruise) participates in rite orgies. Master Director Stanley Kubrick’s career ended with an embarrassing drama that is a moralizing song of praise for monogamy. (K16)

Open at 9 p.m.

Nebraska ★★★

(USA 2013) A son (Will Forte) drives his father (Bruce Dern) to Nebraska to redeem a lottery win – which his father did not win, though. The drama, shot in black and white by Alexander Payne, experiences true-to-life feelings. (K7)

Subject at 9.27 pm