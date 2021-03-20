Television review Saturday’s TV movies include the satirical horror drama Get Out

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Cardiac mechanics ★★★★

(France 2007) A boy is ticking instead of a heart (voiced by Samuel Harjanne). The animation of Stéphane Berla and Mathias Malzieu, set in the late 19th century, is reminiscent of Tim Burton’s films. (K7)

MTV3 at 1 p.m.

Lisa’s adventures

in the mirror world ★★

(USA 2016) Liisa (Mia Wasikowska) travels to the past to save the Hat Maker (Johnny Depp) family. Disney animation Alice in Wonderland In the sequel to the live action version, Lewis Carroll’s joy and magic shine through in his absence. (K12)

Nelonen at 15.10

The Adventurer –

The Curse of Midas Box ★★

(Britain 2013) Let’s live the year 1885. A young man (Aneurin Barnard) chases Midas from a chest, which is believed to turn the objects preserved there into gold. Based on Graham Taylor’s fantasy book trilogy, the film despises the mind of the child viewer: everything is twisted from iron wire. Especially the dialogue explains everything. Michael Sheen embarrasses himself in the role of an oriental magician. (K12)

TV5 at 7 p.m.

Terrible hangover ★★★★

(USA 2009) A bachelor party (including Bradley Cooper) finds himself in Las Vegas as having lost his memory. The opening of Todd Phillips ’comedy trilogy is hysterically funny. (K12)

Open at 9 p.m.

A girl playing with fire ★★★★

(Sweden / Denmark / Germany 2009) Lisbeth Salander (Noomi Rapace) and Mikael Blomkvist (Michael Nyqvist) set up a sex trade with Eastern European women. The second part of the trilogy was directed by Daniel Alfredson. (K16)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Get Out ★★★★

(USA 2017) An African American young man (Daniel Kaluuya) meets the parents of his white female friend (Allison Williams) for the first time. Jordan Peele debuted on a shoestring budget with a horror film directed by him. Through satire, the director exposes rampant racism in the United States. (K16)

Kutonen at 9 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron ★★

(USA 2015) Artificial Intelligence Ultron (James Spader) takes on the mission of destroying the Avengers. The Avengers the sequel was directed by Joss Whedon. All the energy is used for action. (K12)

Nelonen at 10.05 pm

Rock’n’Roll Never Dies ★★

(Finland 2010) A man with a developmental disability (Samuli Edelmann) loves rock. Juha Koiranen’s drama starts promisingly as a sympathetic film in a good mood, but freezes in the middle stages.

TV2 at 11:15 p.m.