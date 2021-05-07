Television review Saturday’s TV movies include the revolutionary roadmovie Thelma & Louise

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

The best of mothers ★★★

(Finland 2005) In Klaus Härö’s moving historical drama, a little boy (Topi Majaniemi) is sent to Sweden as a child of war. (K12)

Theme at 12.00

Monsters Inc ★★★★

(USA 2001) Tarmo Karvanen (voiced by Jussi Lampi) and other monsters frighten sleeping children. Pixar’s animation is full of funny details. (K7)

Nelonen at 12.35

Emoji movie ★★

(USA 2017) Meh-emojipoika (voiced by Aksu Palmén) starts working on a smartphone. Animation based on emoji symbols is a celebration of product placement. The particularly annoying advertising is because the film is aimed at children and teenagers. (K7)

MTV3 at 1 p.m.

I’ll See You in My Dreams ★★★

(USA 2015) A retired woman (Blythe Danner) befriends her daughter’s age-old young man cleaning pools (Martin Starr). Brett Haley’s drama rides the boom of movies aimed at gray panthers. (K12)

Free at 6 p.m.

Megalodon ★★★

(USA 2018) Only a master diver (Jason Statham) can save the research ship’s team from the teeth of giant sharks. Jon Turteltaub films Steve Allen’s horror novel Meg – The horror of the depths. The action film raises the hat for Steven Spielberg’s classic, which premiered in 1975 Killer shark. However, the 23-meter monster makes its role model look like a lousy sint. The music is composed by Harry Gregson-Williams. The sequel should have appeared in 2023. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.

All Is Lost ★★★★

(USA 2013) A lone sailor (Robert Redford) makes a shipwreck in the Indian Ocean. JC Chandor’s adventure film relies on subtle storytelling. (K16)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Mom ★★★

(USA 2013) In the huusholl of a couple (Jessica Chastain and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), supernatural things begin to happen when the couple takes care of the daughters of the man’s dead brother. The theme of Andrés Muschiett’s horror film is motherhood. (K16)

Kutonen at 9 p.m.

Thelma & Loiuse ★★★★★

(USA 1991) The holiday trip of friends Thelma (Geena Davis) and Louise (Susan Sarandon) turns into an escape. Directed by Ridley Scott and written by Callie Khour, the modern classic of the road film was 30 years ahead of its time and is still revolutionary. The main insight of the film is to reveal the continuum of female hatred from verbal harassment to sexual violence. Brad Pitt charms in his breakthrough role as a hitchhiker. (K16)

Subject at 21.01

Hold on to the scarf, Tatiana! ★★★

(Finland 1994) Rokut Reino (Matti Pellonpää) and Valto (Mato Valtonen) offer a ride on the Tallinn ship to Estonian Tatjana (Kati Outinen) and Russian Klavdia (Kirsi Tykkyläinen). The protagonists of Aki Kaurismäki’s black-and-white road film set in the 1960s are more talkative than the characters in the director’s films in general. (K7)

Topic at 11:10 p.m.

Iron Man 2 ★★

(USA 2010) Ironman (Robert Downey Jr.) gets a Russian rival: Ivan Vankon (Mickey Rourke). The most icing special effect of the Marvel cartoon filming directed by Jon Favreau is Rourke’s grim face, whose “beauty” surgeons have frozen in permafrost. (K12)

Nelonen at 0.05

Mortdecai ★★

(USA 2014) British art thief Lord Mortdecai (Johnny Depp) chases a painting by Goya. David Koeppi’s crime comedy steals from Guy Ritchie. (K12)

Nelonen at 2.35