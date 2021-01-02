Television review Saturday’s TV movies include The Mind Blower, whose life routines are mixed by a 17-year-old granddaughter

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Pekka Töpöhäntä ★★★★

(Sweden 1981) The rural cat Pekka Töpöhäntä moves to the city. The theme of the cartoon animation by Jan Gissberg and Stig Lasseby is bullying. A Finnish subtitled version of the film will be shown.

Theme at 9.00

Hip hey hutsu ★★★★

(Sweden 2004) A 13-year-old girl (Amanda Renberg) goes out at a house party, and the boys photograph her without panties. Teresa Fabik’s feminist youth film deals with #metoo themes. (K12)

Subject at 10.30

Hotel Transylvania ★★★★

(USA 2012) Count Dracula (Jukka Rasila), who runs the hotel, is overly protective of his daughter (Yasmine Yamajako). People are revealed to be the real monsters of animation in their intolerance. (K7)

MTV3 at 1 p.m.

Happy times, Repentant ★★★★

(Finland 2018) The 17-year-old granddaughter (Satu Tuuli Karhu), who is expecting her firstborn, is banging on her grandfather’s life. To watch Tiina Lymi’s comedy, you should prepare with handkerchiefs. You can cry for both joy and sorrow. (K12)

MTV3 at 7:50 p.m.

Spirited Away ★★★

(Japan 2001) A girl (voiced by Rumi Hiiragi) finds herself in a spirit world where her parents turn into pigs. Hayao Miyazaki for Studio Ghibli to direct the power of anime is in the protagonist, a girl whose strength beats her parents as well. (K7)

Subject at 20.01

Great gangster war ★★★★

(USA 1984) After decades of absence, the Gangster (Robert De Niro) returns to his hometown – and his memories. The masterpiece directed by Sergio Leone is one of the classics of the crime film genre. (K16)

Sub at 9 p.m.