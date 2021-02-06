Television review Saturday’s TV movies include the great animation Sing, which parodies the Idols race

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Wild dozen ★★

(USA 2003) 12 children stay in the hotels of their father’s park (Steve Martin) during a mother’s (Bonnie Hunt) commute. Shawn Levy’s comedy is likely to appeal to pot conservatives.

Despicable Me ★★★★

(USA 2010) Ketku Gru (voiced by Ville Haapasalo) gets three orphaned little girls. Animation captivates even an adult. (K7)

I’ll See You in My Dreams ★★★

(USA 2015) A retired woman (Blythe Danner) befriends her daughter’s age-old young man cleaning pools (Martin Starr). Brett Haley’s drama rides the boom of movies aimed at gray panthers. (K12)

Sing ★★★★

(USA 2016) Koala (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) organizes a singing competition for animals. Idols-race parodying animation with excerpts from over 60 songs. (K7)

The Founder ★★★

(USA 2016) A biography directed by John Lee Hancock tells the story of Ray Kroc (1902–1984) (the brilliant Michael Keaton), who expanded McDonald’s into the first global franchise chain. The work does not flatter its subject. (K7)

Vaiana ★★★

(USA 2016) Polynesian teenage girl Vaiana (voiced by Kaisla Heikkinen) tries to save her tribe, of which she will be the future leader. Disney animation was sharply criticized for its cultural ownership. Strong teenage girl as protagonist compensates for film sins (K7)

Aloha ★★★

(USA 2016) An Afghan veteran (Bradley Cooper) arrives in Hawaii to massage with indigenous peoples to establish a space center on their lands. The best scene in Cameron Crowe’s romantic comedy laughs gently at men’s nonverbal communication.

Alone on Mars ★★★★

(USA 2015) Astronaut (Matt Damon) is left alone on Mars. The struggle for survival of the protagonist of Ridley Scott’s film compares to the adventures of Robinson Crusoe. (K12)

The Mist – Usva ★★

(USA 2007) Supernatural mist reaps people and customers (e.g. Marcia Gay Harden) get hungry in the grocery store. Frank Darabont’s excitement is weak. (K16)

Scar is alive! ★★★

(Finland 2015) The actors practice a play about Armi Ratia. Jörn Donner violates the usual formula of the biography. Minna Haapkylä plays an actor who plays the role of Arm. (K7)

Zero Dark Thirty ★★★★

(USA 2012) Agent (Jessica Chastain) defeats her male colleague while chasing Osama bin Laden. Kathryn Bigelow’s action film avoids the genre-specific excess patriotism. (K16)

The Aviator – The pilot ★★★★

(USA 2004) Martin Scorsese directed the biography of film producer and aviation enthusiast Howard Hughes (1905–1976) (skilled Leonardo DiCaprio). The visual look of the film is nostalgically glorious. Hughes hysterically feared communicable diseases and suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder. You can’t help but watch a movie without thinking about the crown. Cate Blanchett shines as the protagonist’s female friend, actress Katharine Hepburn. (K12)

Eatnanvulos Lots – Birds inside the earth ★★★★

(Finland 2018) The theme of Marja Helander’s short dance film is ownership of the Sámi areas. The work on a serious subject surprises with its humor. Birit and Katja Haarla danced in the main parts.

