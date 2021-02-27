Television review Saturday’s TV movies include the atmospheric Americana classic Paris, Texas

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

A decent dinosaur ★★★★

(USA 2015) The son of a caveman helps a timid apatosaurus boy to face his fears. The theme of the animation in Pixar Studio is self-confidence. The film is dubbed in Finnish. (K7)

Nelonen at 4.45 pm

The Dressmaker ★★★★

(Australia 2015) A seamstress (Kate Winslet) returns to her hometown in the 1950s to avenge the traumas of her childhood. Directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse and co-written with PJ Hogan, the empowering black comedy parodies Western films. (K12)

Fri at 5:40 p.m.

The Runner ★

(USA 2015) Congressman (Nicolas Cage) gets involved in a sex scandal. The drama is a sample of the wave bottom of Cage’s career. (K12)

Hero at 7.15pm

Total Recall – forget or die ★★

(USA 1990) Duunari (Arnold Schwarzenegger) makes the mistake of trying out the services of a company that produces artificial memories for its customers. The modern classic of Paul Verhoeven’s science action film is given camp value, especially by the clumsy special effects and Iso-Arska’s icy poor “acting”. (K16)

Kutonen at 9 p.m.

All-encompassing beauty ★★

(USA 2016) An advertising agency resortes to a special means of awakening the death of his daughter to the grief of his grieving leader (Will Smith). David Frankel’s exaggerated drama serves to marvel at the devastation. The plot makes a few surprising turns, after all.

Open at 9 p.m.

Gravity ★★★★

(USA 2013) Astronauts (Sandra Bullock and George Clooney) are in trouble in space. Alfonso Cuarón’s sci-fi film challenges the viewer’s imagination. (K12)

Nelonen at 10.35 pm

Paris, Texas ★★★★

(West Germany / France / Britain 1984) A man (Harry Dean Stanton) and a son (Hunter Carson) search for a lost wife and mother (Nastassja Kinski). Directed by Wim Wenders and written by Sam Shepard, the classic of the road film reaches the spirit of America. Ry Cooder’s music and Robby Müller’s description deserve praise.

Subject at 10.55 pm

American Honey ★★★★

(USA 2016) A teenage girl (Sasha Lane) leaves the road with a youth creature to make money. Andrea Arnold’s drama depicts the gap between rich and poor in the United States. (K12)

Fri at 23.00

His head ★★★★★

(Finland 2019) Instead of a woman’s head, there is a cat. In Emma Louhivuori’s short animation, the personal idea and simple but captivating drawing are charming.

Theme at 1.15