Television review Saturday’s TV movies include love stories for New York

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Beethoven’s second ★

(USA 1993) In the empty second part of the family film series, St. Bernard dog Beethoven receives a family allowance.

TV5 at 10.45

Looking for Doria ★★★

(USA 2016) Pixarin Finding Nemo In the sequel to the animation, Dori (voiced by Ona Kamu), who is suffering from memory problems, is looking for her parents. The underwater world of the film is animated with beautiful bright colors. (K7)

Nelonen at 13.55

Mortdecai ★★

(USA 2014) British art thief Lord Mortdecai (Johnny Depp) chases a painting by Goya. David Koeppi’s crime comedy steals from Guy Ritchie. (K12)

Hero at 7 p.m.

A Dog’s Purpose ★★

(USA 2017) A dog (voiced by Josh Gad) is always reborn in a new body and thus lives from one decade to the next. Lasse Hällström’s wonderful drama follows events from the perspective of a dove. Dennis Quaid still plays the owner of the muzzle. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.

New York, I Love You ★★★

(USA 2008) The genres of the eleven-director-directed episode film are drama and romantic comedy. The film is the second installment in the Cities of Love movie series. The best episode is directed by Yvan Attal. In it, the author (Ethan Hawke) jokes about a fatal woman (Maggie Q). (K12)

Open at 9 p.m.

The Circle ★★★

(USA 2017) A woman (Emma Watson) starts working for some company called The Circle and finds it more like a cult than a company. James Ponsoldt films an Orwellian thriller from Dave Eggers ’novel. (K12)

Nelonen at 10.05 pm

Aurora ★★★★

(Finland 2019) Rovaniemi-based nail technician Aurora (the magnificent Mimosa Willamo) promises to look for a wife for an Iranian refugee father (Amir Escandari) so that he can take refuge for himself and his child. Directed by Miia Tervo as her firstborn, the romantic comedy deals with racism freshly. (K12)

TV2 at 11:50 p.m.