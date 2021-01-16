Television review Saturday’s TV movies include a meritorious remake of Cape Fear

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Robert de Niro is starring in the Cape Fear film directed by Martin Scorsese.­

A double-faced game ★★

(USA 2009) Industrial spies (Julia Roberts and Clive Owen) fall in love, even though they work at the peak of rival lafkas. The tense story of Tony Gilroy tempts from a hypocritical turn to another. (K7)

Fri at 15.45

The Little Hours ★★★★

(USA 2017) The nuns of the monastery (e.g. Aubrey Plaza) go hot to the new gardener (Dave Franco). Jeff Baena’s 14th-century feminist sex comedy is blatant. (K12)

Free at 6:10 p.m.

A jungle book ★★★★

(USA 2016) Mowgli’s son (Neel Sethi), who grew up in a wolf pack, is adventuring in the jungle. Jon Favreau directed an entertaining live action version of the Disney animation. (K12)

Nelonen at 18.50

Survival ★★★

(Spain / USA 2012) An earthquake struck the Indian Ocean on the Day of Assassination in 2004. AND a disaster film based on true events in Bayona has aroused resentment because it deals with events from the point of view of Western tourists (Ewan McGregor) and not locals. (K12)

Hero at 7 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire – father as an intern ★★★

(USA 1993) A father (Robin Williams) infiltrates the exhumation of his ex-wife (Sally Field) and their common children. Williams laughs at the drag in Chris Columbus ’comedy.

Open at 9 p.m.

Heroes of the Arctic Circle 3 ★★

(Finland 2017) Janne (Jussi Vatanen) goes to the fells to look for himself. Tiina Lymi directed. Comedy jokes are sexist. (K12)

Nelonen at 9 p.m.

Girls Trip ★★

(USA 2017) African American women underwent their own variation Terrible hangover comedies, where four friends (including Queen Latifah) leave together for the Essence festivals. (K12)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Desperate times call for desperate actions ★★★★★

(USA 1938) A social butterfly (Katharine Hepburn) messes up the life of a paleontologist (Cary Grant). Howard Hawks ’screwball comedy about gender war is one of the best in the genre. The main stars work great together. Every slander in the dialogue hits its mark. Bridget Jones also falls second to the woman of embarrassing situations outlined by Hepburn.

Subject at 9.35 pm

Cape Fear ★★★★

(USA 1991) A rapist (Robert De Niro) avenges his defense attorney (Nick Nolte) for going to jail. Martin Scorsese interpreted J. Lee Thompson as exciting Revenge of the convicted (1962) meritorious remake. (K16)

Fri at 23.00

Shaking day ★★★

(USA 2017) A teenage girl (Jordyn DiNatale) attends a picnic in 1989 to celebrate the execution of serial killer Ted Bundy. Laura Moss’s short crime film aptly depicts the attitude of Americans towards serial killers: on the one hand, they are hated, on the other hand, they are worshiped. (K7)

Subject at 0.55