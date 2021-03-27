Television review Saturday’s TV movies include a different princess tale, or animation Shrek

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

The Boss Baby ★★★★

(USA 2017) A seven-year-old big brother (voiced by Miles Bakshi) finds that his newborn little brother (voiced by Alec Baldwin) is no ordinary baby. The theme of the opening of the animated film series is sibling envy. (K7)

TV5 at 4:20 p.m.

Shrek ★★★★

(USA 2001) Left Shrek (Mike Myers) trying to free Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) from prison. The opening of the animated film series reorganizes the pattern of princess tales with a single push. The romance of the protagonists transcends prejudices. The message is that inner beauty is more important than outer. (K7)

TV5 at 7.15pm

Terrible Kankkunen 2 ★★★

(USA 2011) In the flimsy second part of the trilogy, the remurem (including Bradley Cooper) mixes in Thailand. (K12)

Open at 9 p.m.

Schindler’s list ★★★★

(USA 1993) German industrialist and Nazi Oskar Schindler (1908–1974) (Liam Neeson) rescued 1,200 Jews during World War II. Steven Spielberg’s drama based on true events touches. (K16)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Stylish departure ★★★

(USA 2017) A trio of retired old men (including Morgan Freeman) decide to take revenge by robbing a bank. Zach Braff re-films Martin Brest’s 1979 crime comedy Flywheels. The re-filming took advantage of the boom of movies aimed at gray panthers. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.

The First Purge ★★

(USA 2018) The clean-up is being held for the first time, meaning all crimes are allowed for 12 hours. Gerard McMurray directed the fourth episode, which is also the prequel to the horror film series. The film is about racism in Trump’s United States: poor African Americans agree to be caught because they get a reward for it. Instead, they are rioting with blatant violence. Marisa Tomei is seen as a sociologist studying purification. The fifth part of Blood Orgies is expected to premiere in July. (K18)

Kutonen at 11:10 p.m.