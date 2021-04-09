Television review Saturday’s TV films will see a Finnish fantasy film combining the Kalevala and kung fu

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Madagascar ★★★

(USA 2005) Residents of a New York zoo (voices include Petteri Summanen) try to survive in the wild in Madagascar. The opening of the animated film series is full of fun references to the films.

Nelonen at 1 p.m.

Hay hat, felt slipper and a sudden schoolboy ★★

(Finland 2019) A felt slipper (Matilda Pirttikangas) performs as a Hay Hat (Emelia Levy) so that she can take part in a school trip. Lenka Hellstedt directed the third part of a series of children’s films based on books by Sinikka and Tiina Nopola. The movie is missing voltage. The world of film is in the 1950s just as if the authors had no idea what the lives of today’s children are like.

Nelonen at 6.15 pm

Jumanji ★★★

(USA 1995) In Joe Johnston’s fast-paced adventure film, the board game and its captured man (Robin Williams) come to life. (K12)

TV5 at 7 p.m.

The Mummy ★★

(USA 2017) The adventurer (the crappy Tom Cruise) wears a curse on an Egyptian mummy (Sofia Boutella). Alex Kurtzman’s adventure film opened Universal Studio’s series of remake films of classic horror films. (K12)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Sudden departure ★★

(Finland 2016) A woman (Lotta Kaihua) leaves on the road with the daughter of a drug addict (Eedit Patrakka). The humor of Tiina Lymi’s comedy is forced. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Night at the Museum – The Secret of the Tomb ★★★

(USA 2014) In the final part of Shawn Levy’s comedy trilogy, museum keeper Larry (Ben Stiller) adventures at the British Museum in London. Dan Stevens has a fun detachment as a knight as a Lancelot wax doll. (K7)

Open at 9 p.m.

Carlito’s Way ★★★

(USA 1993) Gangster Carlito Brigante (Al Pacino) tries to get out of prison on a curb road. Chasing after the end of Brian De Palma’s 1970s crime film is the best scene in the film. (K16)

Kutonen at 9 p.m.

Room ★★★★

(Ireland / Canada / USA 2015) A woman (Brie Larson) lives with her little son (Jacob Tremblay) in a small room as a sex slave to her kidnapper (Sean Bridgers). Lenny Abrahamson’s drama realistically depicts the slow recovery of mother and child. (K16)

Fri at 23.00

Jadesoturi ★★

(Finland / China 2006) The blacksmith’s son (Tommi Eronen) protects Sampo. AJ Annila’s fantasy film set in modern Finland and ancient China combines the Kalevala and kung fu. The end result is woody. (K12)

TV2 at 11.30 pm

The First Reformed ★★★

(USA 2017) Pastor (Ethan Hawke) provides soul care to a depressed environmental activist (Philip Ettinger). Loaded with Paul Schrader’s strong symbolism, the drama tears open its eyes from viewers who don’t yet suffer from climate anxiety. The crisis of faith is also a theme. The final solution challenges the viewer with its ambiguity. (K12)

TV5 at 1:20 p.m.