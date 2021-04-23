Television review Saturday’s TV films include the Finnish romantic comedy Onnenonkija

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Billy Madison ★

(USA 1995) Billy (Adam Sandler), 27, mentally retarded, starts primary school again. Tamra Davis ’comedy leaves it unclear whether it’s meant to laugh at people with intellectual disabilities in general or just Sandler’s character.

TV5 at 3:30 p.m.

Almost a celebrity ★★★

(USA 2000) Teenager (Patrick Fugit) joins a rock band on tour in the 1970s. Cameron Crowe’s growth drama is sympathetic. (K12)

Free at 5:35 p.m.

The Red Turtle ★★★★

(Japan / France 2017) The life of a man wrecked on a desert island changes when he is allowed to follow a red turtle. Michaël Dudok de Wit from the Netherlands directed an animation for adults at Ghibli Studio, which proceeds at a meditative calm pace. Especially the sleep periods are enchanting. Loneliness is a theme that many can thus identify with during the Corona. Sensitive music has been composed by Laurent Perez del Mar. There is no dialogue in the film. (K7)

TV5 at 7:20 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker ★★

(USA 2017) Ana (Dakota Johnson) returns with Christian (Jamie Dorna). James Foley directed the second part of the trilogy. Which wild sex scenes are flat. (K16)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Congratulations ★★

(Finland 2016) A lifestyle blogger (Minka Kuustonen) suffering from financial problems is trying to hit a rich family (Olavi Uusivirta). Ville Janker’s romantic comedy is like the educational film of the Guarantee Foundation, which benefits the most from the product placement of the film. (K7)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Maggie ★★★

(USA 2015) Mankind is in danger when a viral disease that turns its carriers into zombies has become a pandemic. Maggie (Abigail Breslin), the teenage daughter of a man (Arnold Schwarzenegger), is one of the victims of the disease. After acting roles, Iso-Arska surprises Henry Hobson in the lead role in the horror film. (K16)

Hero at 9 p.m.

Sex Tape – Lost Video Hunt ★

(USA 2014) The sex video filmed by the couple (Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel) falls into the wrong hands. Jake Kasdan’s comedy is supposed to be very flashy, even though it’s actually quite conservative. (K12)

Open at 9 p.m.

Four weddings and one funeral ★★★

(Britain 1994) The bachelor (Hugh Grant) walks around weddings and funerals. Mike Newell’s romantic comedy is a modern classic. Rowan Atkinson flashes as a priest resembling Mr. Bean.

Subject at 9.15 pm

Unknown champion ★★

(Finland 2019) An art dealer (Heikki Nousiainen) is obsessed with a work he suspects was painted by Ilja Repin. Klaus Härö’s drama tells the familiar story of a man who has neglected his loved ones all his life, but then grows up as a person.

TV1 at 10:40 p.m.

Juno ★★★★

(USA 2007) Teenage friends (Elliot Page and Michael Cera) bedside trees lead to pregnancy. Jason Reitman’s comedy introduced the new screenwriter master Diablo Cody. (K12)

Sub at 23.55