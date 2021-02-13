Television review Saturday’s TV films include the Angry Birds animation, whose humor appeals to adult tastes as well.

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Despicable Me ★★★★

(USA 2010) In the captivating animation, Gru (voiced by Ville Haapasalo) gets three orphaned little girls in trouble. (K7)

Nelonen at 1.30 pm

Angry Birds movie ★★★

(Finland / USA 2016) In animation, pigs try to steal birds’ eggs (voiced by Riku Nieminen, among others) Humor appeals to adult tastes as well.

Nelonen at 5:25 p.m.

My brother’s guard ★

(Finland 2017) JP Siili would make a biography of rap singer Cheek. Antti Holma is seen in a double role as a star and his brother Jere. (K12)

Nelonen at 9 p.m.

The legacy of Medusa ★★★

(USA 2012) Matt Damon was left out of the fourth part of the series. Jeremy Renner defeats Damon as he comes as the super pay assassin who replaced Bourne. The director is Tony Gilroy. (K12)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Shaun of the Dead ★★★★

(USA 2004) Loser Shaun (Simon Pegg) fights zombies. Edgar Wright’s horror comedy opens the trilogy promisingly. (K16)

Kutonen at 9 p.m.

Midnight in Paris ★★★★

(USA 2011) A tourist (Owen Wilson) travels in time to the cultural circles of 1920s Paris. There is magic in Woody Allen’s romantic comedy.

Liv at 9 p.m.

How to Be Single ★★★

(USA 2016) Christian Ditter’s romantic comedy follows the lives of four singles in New York. Rebel Wilson plays the strenuous crazy head so many times already that it saturates the viewer. (K7)

Open at 9 p.m.

Maps to the Stars ★★

(Canada / USA / France / Germany 2014) A young woman (Mia Wasikowska) returns to her childhood home to find out about her past. David Cronenberg’s satire-based satire-based relationships are like the tragedies of antiquity – or a bad soap opera. (K16)

Hero at 9:25 p.m.

The Darkness ★

(USA 2016) A family (father Kevin Bacon) brings an ancient curse from his home in Grand Canyon National Park as a gift. It is pointless to try to find anything original in a horror movie. (K12)

Fri at 23.00

Silence ★★★★

(USA 2016) Portuguese Jesuit priests (Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield) arrive in Japan in the 17th century, where Christians were persecuted at the time. Martin Scorsese’s drama is a raw description of the sadistic torture and killing of Christians. Garfield does not control his role. Rodrigo Pieto’s description is eye-catching. The Japanese replicas were originally subtitled in English. Now the English subtitles are covered with ugly bars that interfere with viewing. (K16)

Topic at 11:10 p.m.

Power game ★★★★

(USA / UK / Germany 1994) Tollo (Tim Robbins) is chosen to run the company so that the company starts to go bad and the government can buy its shares cheaply. The 1950s comedy of the Coen brothers is a hat-lift to the screwball comedies of the 1930s and 1940s. (K12)

TV5 at 11:05 p.m.