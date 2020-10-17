The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Danish girl ★★★

(Britain / USA 2015) A biography directed by Tom Hooper tells the story of the Danish transgender Lili Elbe (1882–1931), one of the first people in the world to correct her gender. Starring cis-man Eddie Redmayne. Actor selection is not today. (K12)

Fri at 5:40 p.m.

The Boss Baby ★★★★

(USA 2017) A seven-year-old big brother (voiced by Miles Bakshi) finds that his newborn little brother (voiced by Alec Baldwin) is no ordinary baby. The opening of the animated film series is based on Marla Frazee’s children’s book. The film successfully depicts the emotions a child experiences when a newcomer displaces him or her. The boss baby has been interpreted to be a portrait of Donald Trump. (K7)

TV5 at 7 p.m.

Geostorm ★★

(USA 2017) Astronaut (Gerard Butler), designed by a space-based international weather station, is tasked with rescuing humanity from a superstorm caused by climate change. Dean Devlin is remembered Independence Day – War of the Worlds as the screenwriter for the film (1996). His debut film, which relies on special effects, is just a version of his role model. The film takes advantage of the viewers’ climate anxiety. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Last Vegas ★★

(USA 2013) In the comedy, the priestly quartet (groom Michael Douglas) celebrates bachelorette parties in Las Vegas. The vomiting rises in the viewer’s throat as the uncles stare at their grandchildren, who are pissed on in small bikinis. (K7)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Eyes Wide Shut ★

(USA 1999) A faithful husband (Tom Cruise) participates in rite orgies. Master Director Stanley Kubrick’s career ended in an embarrassing drama that is a moralizing song of praise for monogamy. (K16)

Open at 9 p.m.

Fascist ★★★★

(Italy 1970) Living in the late 1930s. A man (Jean-Louis Trintignant) is tasked with assassinating his former professor (Enzo Tarascio). Bernardo Bertolucci’s expressionist classic drama exploring the appeal of fascism is based on Alberto Moravia’s 1947 novel. The director skillfully deepens the character of the protagonist in the rear, revealing this childhood trauma. Vittorio Storaro describes handsome. The music is composed by Georges Delerue. (K16)

Topic at 9.14 pm

Ocean’s Eleven – High stakes ★★★

(USA 2001) Championship Danny Ocean (George Clooney) assembles eleven criminal pigs for casino robbery. Steven Soderbergh’s crime film opened an elegant trilogy. (K12)

Nelonen at 22.50

Ghost train ★★★★

(Ireland / Finland 2013) Boys (e.g. Matthew Dillon) break into a deserted amusement park. Lee Cronin’s short horror film is reminiscent of Stephen King’s works. (K12)

Topic at 1.11