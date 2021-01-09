Television review Saturday’s TV films include Finnish Night Feeding, which tears off successful humor from everyday life.

The films of the day are judged by Kaisu Tervonen.

Arthur and minimize ★★★

(France 2006) The home of a son (Freddie Highmore) and a grandmother (Mia Farrow) is going to redemption. The boy seeks salvation from a hidden treasure but crashes into the underground world. At the same time, Luc Besson’s fast-paced Children’s Film turns into animation. (K7)

MTV3 at 1 p.m.

Tumbledown ★★★★

(USA 2016) A charming indie film that looks like a romantic comedy but wraps itself around grief. There are two biographies of the deceased musician, one from the perspective of a widow living in the desert (Rebecca Hall) and the other from the perspective of a music hipster (Jason Sudeikis). (K12)

Free at 6 p.m.

Operation Valkyrie ★★★

(USA / Germany 2008) Nazi officer Claus von Stauffenberg (Tom Cruise) and his comrades tried to assassinate Hitler just months before his suicide. The thrill drama of true events is valid though woody. (K12)

Hero at 7 p.m.

Night feed ★★★

(Finland 2016) The protagonist of the comedy based on Eve Hietamiehi’s novel (Petteri Summanen) becomes a single parent with the sudden disappearance of his father and wife (Ria Kataja). Directed by Marja Pyykö, the film tears up the successful humor of everyday stickiness.

Nelonen at 9 p.m.

Air Strike ★

(China / USA 2018) The War Spectacle is a meaningless mix of mahjong tournaments, mass deaths, romances, Chinese Air Force battles, and the true face of Bruce Willis in the role of colonel. (K16)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Wanted ★★

(USA / Germany 2008) An accountant (James McAvoy) is trained as an assassin in a poor science fiction film. (K16)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

47 Ronin ★★

(USA / UK / Japan 2013) Kai (Keanu Reeves) serves a lord who is the target of plots. The revenge story must not come to life in the vague codes of honor of the vague Japanese past or in the supernatural twists of the plot. (K12)

Kutonen at 9 p.m.

Man who gave ★★

(USA 2013) David (Vince Vaughn) finds out that past sperm donations have made him a multiple father. There is more goodwill in comedy than good material. (K12)

Hero at 9:25 p.m.

Life ★★★

(USA 2017) An object in outer space imprisoned on a space station seeks to continue its life, which creates scientific horror. Swedish director Daniel Espinosa is Alien watched, but thanks to its claustrophobic vibe, the film works on its own. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebekka Ferguson, among others. (K16)

Sub at 23.35