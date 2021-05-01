Television review Saturday’s TV films include dazzling role-playing in the drama comedy Stan and Ollie

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Oh pretty old golden! ★★

(Finland 1942) In Orvo Saarikivi’s drama, student friends (including Urho Somersalmi) meet 30 years after graduation.

TV1 at 10.20

Toy Story 3 ★★★★

(USA 2010) Cowboy doll Woody (voiced by Antti Pääkkönen) and other toys are donated to the kindergarten. The worldview of Pixar Studio’s animation for children’s film is exceptionally gloomy. (K7)

Nelonen at 13.55

Outolintu – Rebel ★★★★

(USA 2015) Sharpene leader (Kate Winslet) needs Outolintu Tris (Shailene Woodley) as her guinea pig. Robert Schwentke directed the second part of the dystopiatrology, which emphatically deals with harmful feelings of guilt. (K12)

Hero at 7 p.m.

Stan and Ollie ★★★★

(Britain / USA 2018) The comedian couple Ohukainen and Paksukainen aka Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy made a failed entertainment tour in Britain in 1953. Jon S. Baird directed a drama that threatened nostalgia from true events. Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly do a dazzlingly great role-playing job and sometimes manage to laugh as much as the duo they perform as their own.

TV1 at 8:55 p.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street ★★

(USA 2013) Stockbroker Jordan Belfort (b. 1962) conquered Wall Street in the late 1980s. Martin Scorsese’s overrated crime comedy is based on the biography of Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio). (K16)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven ★★★

(USA 2016) The townspeople hire gun heroes to save them from the terror of the mining baron (Peter Sarsgaard). Antoine Fuqua re-films John Sturges ’1960 western film The Seven Brave Men. The version does not stand up to the previous comparison. (K16)

Hero at 9:25 p.m.

The Monkees: Head ★★

(USA 1968) Rob Rafelson and Jack Nicholson scripted a psychedelic music film to be directed by Rafelson that follows The Adventures of The Monkees. The band was formed in 1965 specifically to perform in their own TV comedy series. In the film, the band treats its commercial reputation quite self-ironically. (K12)

Subject at 11.20 pm